Mumbai Police Issue Notices To BJP Workers & Others Ahead Of Eknath Shinde Camp's Arrival

Ahead of Eknath Shinde camp's arrival in Mumbai on June 30, Mumbai Police is on alert. Notices have been sent to Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and other party leaders to not give instigating statements or release objectionable posts.

Hundreds of activists, including BJP workers, have been issued notices by the police under Section 149 of the CrPC. Stringent action will be taken if the situation deteriorates, police said.

Security beefed up near Vidhan Bhavan

The police have also stepped up security near Vidhan Bhavan and along the route that the rebel legislators of Shiv Sena are likely to take from the Mumbai airport, an official said on Wednesday, June 29.

Section 144 of the CrPC prohibiting the assembly of five or more persons has also been imposed near the Vidhan Bhavan and surrounding areas in south Mumbai.

"Police and traffic police are on high alert anticipating protests by Shiv Sena supporters against the rebel MLAs when they will travel towards the Vidhan Bhavan," he said.

The cops also said that they will ensure that buses carrying rebel MLAs reach Vidhan Bhawav safely. "Though there is no official communication about the transport plan of the rebels yet, a green corridor may be created for the movement of the buses of the dissidents," the official said.

Security at the offices and residences of all the rebel MLAs has been stepped up across Mumbai and other parts of the state.

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has asked the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, a coalition of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress, to take a floor test on June 30, which is currently being challenged in Supreme Court. The Supreme Court has been hearing the matter for almost more than three hours at the time of publishing.

The crisis in Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government emerged after dissident MLAs of Shiv Sena along with some Independent MLAs moved to Surat and then Guwahati, around 2,700 km away from Mumbai, on June 21, demanding Uddhav Thackeray to abandon MVA allies and form an alliance with BJP.

