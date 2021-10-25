Mumbai Police Likely To File FIR Against Sameer Wankhede, Witness Reaches Crime Branch

Independent witness Prabhakar Sail reached the Mumbai Crime Branch office, days after he levelled the extortion allegations against Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede. Sources have told Republic TV that the Mumbai Police is expected to file an FIR against Wankhede over the Rs 8-crore bribery allegations that have been levelled by Sail.

The independent witness' visit to the Mumbai Crime Branch comes shortly after Sameer Wankhede alleged that there were attempts being made to 'arrest' him and derail the Aryan Khan probe. An affidavit had been filed by the senior NCB officer who had requested the Sessions Court to take cognizance of attempts to threaten him. In his application, Wankhede said that he was being 'targetted personally by a known political figure'.

"From that time, there is a series of personal vendetta/vengeance targetted at me and my family members who are victims of such defamatory attacks and false, frivolous and vexatious allegations," the affidavit read. "I am under a lurking threat of arrest and it does not suit some vested interest just for conducting an honest impartial investigation. I am ready to face all that is contemplated in Law which would equally establish my innocence. However, this Hon'ble Court may take serious cognisance of such pressures exerted on officers like us in a sub-judice matter with a malafide intent to demoralize them so that the truth does not come to light," it added.

Drugs-on-cruise-case, Mumbai | Prabhakar Sail, witness in the case reaches Crime Branch office. pic.twitter.com/jnwCHqCRJF — ANI (@ANI) October 25, 2021

Allegations against Wankhede

A series of allegations have been levelled against Wankhede by an independent witness Prabhakar Sail in the Aryan Khan arrest case. On Sunday, Sail alleged that NCB officials made him sign ten blank sheets of paper at the anti-drug agency's office in connection with the Aryan Khan case. He also claimed that he heard a Rs 18 crore deal between Gosavi and one Sam D'Souza, of which Rs 8 crore was to be paid to Wankhede. Sail claims to be a personal bodyguard to private investigator KP Gosavi.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has been investigating the Bollywood-drugs nexus in full swing. At the heart of the investigation is Sameer Wankhede who leads the Mumbai wing of anti-drug trafficking. The investigation has led to the high-profile arrest of Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan.