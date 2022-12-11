Mumbai Police Nabs 1992 Communal Riots Suspect, Living Under False Identity, From Goregaon

The Mumbai Police, on December 11, revealed that it has nabbed a suspect who was allegedly involved in the 1992 riots which killed hundreds and injured thousands. Identified as Tabraiz Khan alias Mansuri, he was under the Police scanner after a sessions court in Mumbai issued a warrant against him back in 2004. Tabraiz Khan, according to the Police, was living with a false identity and was apprehended by the Police in Dindoshi area of Goregaon after 14 years of investigation.

In the aftermath of the riots in 1992, nine people were booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for rioting. Seven of the nine accused are still in the records as two were acquitted and one died. The Police are said to have received a tip-off about Tabraiz Khan whose location was traced in the Goregaon area of the city.

1992 riots in Mumbai

The riots ensued in the city after the demolition of the Babri Masjid in Ayodhya in 1992, something which triggered chaos in multiple parts of India. People of Mumbai witnessed large-scale violence between December 1992 and January 1993 which killed as many as 900 and injured around 3,000, according to official records. In addition to this, around 170 people were reported missing apart from the damage to public and private properties.

The communal violence flared up due to the demolition of the mosque in the disputed Ram Janmabhoomi area in Ayodhya. It all began on December 8 of that year when a rally reached Ayodhya with 1.5 lakh kar sevaks and flattened the Babri Masjid. The rally was allegedly organised by the BJP and Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and several veteran BJP leaders including Lal Krishna Advani, Uma Bharti, Murli Manohar Joshi, Vinay Katiyar, Kalyan Singh, Sakshi Maharaj, were named in a complaint filed for alleged criminal conspiracy.