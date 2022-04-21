Mumbai Police On High Alert After Raj Thackeray‘s Ultimatum; SRPF, Platoons On Standby

The Mumbai Police is on high alert after Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray‘s May 3 ultimatum. Republic has learned that the police have identified 1504 points of areas in the financial capital as 'sensitive and vulnerable' for May 3.

Around 57 platoons of SRPF are on standby, along with 33 platoons of Mumbai Police (26 policemen in one platoon). Along with this, 15 platoons of the Law and Order maintenance squad from the local arms division along with 6 platoons of Riot control police (14 officers in one platoon) have also been prepared to take care of any untoward incident. Along with this, the 'Delta team' has been formed to be deployed, sources have revealed.

Earlier, Republic had reported that the Mumbai Police had expedited action against loudspeaker-related complaints. 'Preventive actions' against rowdy elements are being considered under CrPC sections 144, 149, and 151 and some notices have already been sent as preventive measures, sources revealed.

MVA govt invites Raj Thackeray for meeting

In a key development on Wednesday, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil announced that he will call an all-party meeting on the row over loudspeakers triggered by Raj Thackeray. Patil clarified that the MNS chief will be among the Opposition leaders who will be invited to this meeting.

The development comes days after the state Home Minister asked the DGP and the Mumbai Police Commissioner to prepare guidelines on the use of loudspeakers, after which the Maharashtra Home Ministry revised its rules. As per the new rules, which will come into effect on May 3, prior permission needs to be taken on using loudspeakers at religious places.

Last week, the MNS reiterated its warning to the state government asking it to shut down loudspeakers in mosques by May 3. MNS chief Raj Thackeray asserted that this was a 'social issue and not a religious issue', and affirmed that his party would not back down on the subject. Thackeray further threatened to play Hanuman Chalisa on speakers, if the government refused to listen to him.

"Loudspeakers in mosques should be shut till May 3 otherwise, we will play Hanuman Chalisa in speakers. This is a social issue, not a religious one. I want to tell the state government, we will not go back on this subject, do whatever you want to do," said MNS chief Raj Thackeray.