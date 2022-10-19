Mumbai Police On High Alert After Threat Call; Caller Warns Of Blasts At Malls And Hotels

In a shocking update, the Mumbai Police are on high alert after a threat call was received about bombs being planted in malls and hotels in the city. The person who called the helpline number 112 and made the threat has not been identified yet.

The caller who claimed that bomb blasts were about to take place at Infinity Mall in Mumbai's Andheri, PVR Mall in Juhu and Sahara Hotel near Mumbai's domestic Airport. Following this, Sahar Airport Police Juhu, Amboli and Bangur Nagar police station teams along with CISF and BDDS teams started investigation.

The police searched the locations for hours, but the police did not find any suspicious explosives. Sources said that the phone call came at around 10:30 pm last night. The Mumbai Police is identifying the caller so that further action can be taken.

Previous bomb threats in Mumbai

This comes just two weeks after chaos unfolded at the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital as the Mumbai-based healthcare facility received a threat call on October 5. In the call made from an unknown number at 12:57 pm, the caller threatened to blow up the Hospital and issued threats in name of some of the members of the Ambani family.

"Offence in this incidence is being registered at DB Marg Police Station and further investigation in this matter is being done by Mumbai Police," read a statement issued in this regard. This the second time threat calls were made to the hospital in two months, the first time on August 15. On the said date, over eight threat calls were made on the number of the hospital.

Similarly, in August, 24, the Mumbai police detained two persons from Gujarat’s Valsad district for allegedly threatening to blow up The Lalit five-star hotel in the Maharashtra capital. After the threat call, the hotel located in Mumbai’s Andheri area was checked. Its staffers had later approached the Sahar police who registered an FIR against the then unidentified caller. Multiple teams were formed to nab the caller.

The Special Operations Group of Valsad police helped the Mumbai Police in catching the two culprits. Both of them were nabbed from Vapi town in Valsad. They were identified as Vikram Singh and his friend Yeshu Singh, both natives of Bihar and currently living in Vapi.

(With Agency inputs)

Image: PTI