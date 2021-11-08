Antilia Security Raised After Mumbai Police Picks Up 2 Men Who Sought Directions From Taxi

A taxi driver in Mumbai on Monday alerted city police after two people carrying a bag in hand asked him about the address of Antilia, the residence of Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries Limited, Mukesh Ambani and his family. The driver immediately called the Mumbai Police control room.

Following this, security has been beefed up near Antilia. The situation is being monitored by a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP)-rank officer. Meanwhile, the statement of the taxi driver is being recorded.

This development comes months after the Antilia bomb scare case. On February 25, the security officer of Antilia informed Mumbai police about a suspicious four-wheeler being parked on Carmichael Road. The cops recovered 20 gelatin sticks and a threatening note from the SUV.

The vehicle was traced to Mansukh Hiren, a Thane resident, who had reported that it was stolen a week prior. A few days later, Hiren was found dead. Later, dismissed police officer Sachin Vaze, who was known to Hiren, was arrested for his role in placing the explosive-laden vehicle. The matter causes an enormous scandal as Vaze had earlier been placed in-charge of the investigation into the case, before his own role came out.

Police Inspector Sunil Mane and API Riyazuddin Kazi were also taken into custody for questioning. Subsequently, Vaze, Kazi and Mane were discharged from service. Later, former encounter specialist Pradeep Sharma was also arrested.

The chain of the events that followed the bomb scare saw several high-profile resignations. Weeks after the incident, then Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh lost his post. The ex-top cop wrote a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and alleged that Vaze was working at the behest of state's Home minister Anil Deshmukh, who was also forced to quit his cabinet post after Bombay High Court directed CBI to inquire into Param Bir's allegations.