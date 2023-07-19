Maharashtra Government Orders SIT Probe Into BMC's ₹12000cr Scam

In response to the observations made by the Central Audit Report highlighting multiple irregularities in the tendering and contract allocation process in various departments of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the Maharashtra Government took action and constituted a Special Inquiry Team (SIT). The SIT, under the chairmanship of Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar, was tasked with investigating the alleged ₹12,000 crore scam in BMC.

Police carry out extensive searches and seize incriminating documents

Starting on Monday and continuing into Tuesday, the Mumbai Police, including a senior official from the Economic Offences Wing (EOW), executed search operations at the BMC Headquarters in Mumbai. The searches yielded several incriminating documents related to the awarding of tenders and contracts, raising suspicions of corruption within the corporation.

Economic Offences Wing DCP Sangram Singh Nishandar said, "An SIT was formed to probe the alleged corruption in BMC, based on the observations of the CAG Report. We have carried searches as we are conducting three preliminary inquiries in these cases. We have seized several incriminating documents during the search."

SIT expands investigation and plans to record statements

As part of their ongoing preliminary inquiries, the SIT has interrogated several BMC officials. Additionally, they are closely scrutinising the tendering process and the backgrounds of the contractors who were awarded contracts. The SIT suspects that kickbacks may have been received by some BMC officials and politicians in exchange for favouring certain contractors in the awarding of contracts.

Summoning of key figures for statements

To further advance the investigation, the Mumbai Police SIT is preparing to summon senior BMC officials, contractors, and politicians to record their statements.