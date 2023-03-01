Mumbai Police Receive Call Threatening Bomb Blast In Kurla West, Investigation Underway

Panic gripped Mumbai Police after the control room received information of a bomb placed in Kurla west. The caller reportedly stated that “there will be a blast in Kurla in the next ten minutes” and disconnected the call.

After the information was received, police squads and BDDS arrived in Kurla and conducted a thorough search. However, nothing odd was discovered.

The inquiry is ongoing, and the police are tracking the caller.

Bomb blasts to rock Ambani and Bachchan’s residence

It is pertinent to note that in a similar case, Nagpur Police received a phone call on Tuesday stating that bomb blasts will rock the homes of business magnate Mukesh Ambani, Antilia, Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan and cine star Dharmendra, among other prominent personality in the capital city of Maharashtra.

The caller added that 25 armed men had arrived in Mumbai's Dadar to carry out the terrorist attack.

According to a Mumbai police official, Nagpur police promptly forwarded this information to Mumbai police, who are now attempting to track down the caller.

On February 25, a man was arrested within nine hours after he called the south control centre of the Mumbai Police and warned that bomb blasts will be carried out at the JJ Hospital, Bhendi Bazar, and Nal Bazar sectors.