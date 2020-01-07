JNU Violence: Mumbai Police Relocate Protesters From Gateway Of India To Azad Maidan

Amid the 24-hour long protest held at the Gateway of India in Mumbai in solidarity with the attack on Jawaharlal Nehru University students and faculty in Delhi, Mumbai Police on Tuesday have evicted the protestors and have relocated them to Azad Maidan. Mumbai Police said the move was taken as no permission was granted for the protest at Gateway of India, which was leading to a law and order issue. The DCP of Zone 1, Sangram Singh Nishandar, DCP had appealed to protesters at Gateway of India to relocate to Azad Maidan early morning.

Speaking to the media DCP said, "Roads were getting blocked and common Mumbaikar and tourists were facing problems. We had appealed to protesters many times, have now relocated them to Azad Maidan."

READ | JNU Violence: Shiv Sena Slams Centre, Says 'Nobody Has Ever Done Such Poor Politics'

24-hour long protest

The protest in Mumbai began on Sunday night after the students were attacked at the JNU campus. Students from various colleges in Mumbai held a protest at the Gateway of India on Sunday midnight to condemn the JNU violence. Former JNU students Umar Khalid and Kunal Kamra were part of the group which also held a candlelight vigil to show solidarity with JNU students. Youngsters, mostly students from different city colleges, assembled on the pavement across Hotel Taj near the Gateway of India to condemn the violence. It was an "impromptu assembly at a short notice," a student said.

READ | What Is The JNU Truth? As Videos Help Piece Together What Transpired, Here's Arnab's View

About the JNU attack

On Sunday evening, a group of masked miscreants gathered inside the JNU campus. Armed with lathis and rods, the masked goons attacked the students and faculty members. JNU Student union president Aishe Ghosh has also been severely injured. Visuals of her have surfaced in which she is seen bleeding profusely and saying, "I have been brutally attacked by goons wearing masks. I have been bleeding. I was brutally beaten up".

READ | JNU Professor Reveals Details Of Horrific Incidents Preceding JNU Assault

Delhi Police PRO M S Randhawa, on Monday, briefed the media saying that the Crime branch will be investigating the incident. He stated that the police received a call at 5 PM about a scuffle between students and they responded immediately. The scuffle which was on the JNU registration had been ongoing for the past few days, he added. Narrating the sequence of events, he said that the Delhi police which could be deployed only in the Admin block could not enter the area of the scuffle which was mainly in the hostels.

Moreover, he revealed that JNU administration allowed them to enter the campus after 7:30 PM after which police conducted a flag march, bringing the situation under control. He added, "CCTV footage is being collected and Crime Branch will investigate headed by a DCP rank who has already found vital clues. 34 were injured and have been discharged from the hospital. Delhi police has constituted a fact-finding committee under the chairmanship of the Joint CP (Western range) Shalini Singh."

READ | No Tukde-tukde Gang When I Was There: Amid Violence, EAM Jaishankar Recalls Own JNU Days