Mumbai Police Rescues Female Tourist From Drowning In Sea Near Gateway Of India; Watch

Mumbai Police Department (Mumbai Police) showed its bravery as Mumbai's Coastal Police and Colaba Police rescued a female tourist from drowning in the sea. One of the female tourists boarded a boat to Elephanta, which is located near the Gateway of India. Boats for Elephanta caves and Mandwa can be accessed from the Gateway of India. However, after a powerful ocean current slammed her boat, the woman lost control and fell into the water, according to the Mumbai Police.

Media agency ANI wrote on Twitter, while sharing a video of the incident, "#WATCH | A team of Coastal Police & Colaba Police rescued a woman tourist who was drowning in the sea near Gateway of India, Mumbai today. The woman lost control and fell into the water after a strong ocean current hit her boat: Mumbai Police."

Police saves a teenage girl in Vashi

In a similar incident, a 16-year-old girl who leapt off the Vashi bridge into the stream was rescued by Vashi police with the help of a fisherman last Tuesday. In addition to being injured, the girl had consumed water. She was admitted to a Vashi civic hospital. According to police, the kid took the severe move after a male, who was in love with her, committed suicide after being rejected by her. The girl was shocked and determined to commit suicide.

The juvenile girl is from Chembur, according to Ramesh Chavhan, senior police inspector from Vashi police station, and she jumped off the Vashi creek bridge on Tuesday afternoon at 3 p.m. According to authorities, a 21-year-old Mumbra man was in love with her and had proposed his love to her. However, after the girl declined his proposal, he committed suicide in Mumbra.

