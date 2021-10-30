Mumbai Police Responds To NCB; Says 'conveyed To Prabhakar Sail To Appear Before SET'

Two days after Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Deputy Director General (Northern Region) Gyaneshwar Singh wrote to Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale urging him to ask independent NCB witness Prabhakar Sail to appear before the anti-drug agency's Special Enquiry Team (SET) to record his statement and submit evidence, the Mumbai police said that it has conveyed to Sail to appear before the SET.

On October 24, Sail had alleged that NCB officials made him sign blank papers at the NCB Office in Mumbai in connection with the cruise drugs bust. He also claimed that he overheard a conversation about a Rs 25 crore extortion deal between Kiran Gosavi and a person named Sam D'Souza, which was brought down to Rs 18 crore. Of this, Rs 8 crore was to be paid to NCB Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, he had alleged.

NCB forms 5-member team to probe bribery allegations against Wankhede

A five-member NCB team headed by DDG Gyaneshwar Singh was formed to probe extortion allegations against Sammer Wankhede. On October 27, the NCB officer was grilled for three hours. The central agency said that Wankhede will be the supervising officer in the Cordelia drugs bust case as no suspicious evidence has been found against him.

On Friday, Singh said that the NCB has been carrying out an inquiry for the past few days at an independent location and has examined three private witnesses and five officials, gathering various documents and evidence.

"Sameer Wankhede was examined the other day and he has submitted certain documents and we're analysing that. We've asked for certain more documents and will associate him again if required," the NCB Deputy Director-General said.

Meanwhile, according to sources, Sameer Wankhede earlier in the day met Arun Halder, vice-chairman, National Commission for Scheduled Castes.

Image: ANI