Mumbai Police Says 11 Persons Were Inebriated During Protests Outside Sharad Pawar's House

Mumbai police on Friday revealed that at least 11 persons, who were a part of the protest by MSRTC workers at NCP chief Sharad Pawar's residence, had been under the influence of alcohol. The police have so far arrested 116 people, including advocate Gunaratna Sadavarte in connection with the agitation staged by MSRTC workers at the NCP leader's Silver Oak residence at Pedder Road in Mumbai on April 8. The police also informed lawyer Jayshree Patil, the wife of arrested lawyer Sadavarte has been named an accused in the said case.

In an official statement, the Mumbai police shared a meeting was held at advocate Sadavarte's residence a day prior to the protest, i.e. on April 7 with over 20-25 people in attendance. On the day of the incident, at least 103 people including Sadavarte, were arrested till late night and blood samples were collected from over 81 people, out of which traces of alcohol were found in samples of 11 people. The Mumbai police official added that reports of the remaining protestors were pending.

Sharad Pawar says protesters are 'being misled'

Speaking to the reporters, Pawar stated that the MSRTC workers are being 'misled' and this time protests showed the wrong path. According to the news agency, ANI, Sharad Pawar said, "They are being misled. ST employees and we have a very old relationship, in last 40-50 years I've not missed any session with them. This time was shown wrong path and result of that is an incident of today."

MSRTC protest

MSRTC employees' protest has been going on since October 28. Thousands of MSRTC workers have been demanding that the department should be merged with the state government. The merger would provide them with better salaries and greater job security. It will also enable the workers to avail benefits that are granted to the state government employees. During the initial strike, most of the transport services remained closed within the state while the state government faced a financial brunt of Rs 1600 crore owing to the continued strike.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Maharashtra government has refused the merger of MSRTC and the state government. Maharashtra's Transport Minister Anil Parab had also urged the protesting workers to return to work by March 30. Parab had said, "The three-member committee gave its report and the state government accepted the same in its cabinet meeting. The committee has ruled out the merger demand in its report. The report throws light on the financial, legal and administrative aspects."