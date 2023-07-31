Mumbai Police Says Can't Comment On RPF Jawan's Mental Stability Who Killed 4 In Train

Addressing a press conference over the Mumbai-Jaipur Express train firing, Government Railway Police (GRP) Commissioner Ravindra Shisve said that it was too early to come to a conclusion regarding the entire incident. "I can't comment on whether the accused is mentally unstable," he added.

Earlier in the day, three passengers and a Railway Police Force Assistant Sub-Inspector, were shot dead by a disgruntled RPF constable, Chetan Singh, inside a moving Mumbai-Jaipur Express Train near Palghar Station on Monday (July 31). An investigation into the matter has been launched to ascertain the motive behind shooting four people dead.

Shisve, while talking to the media, said, "Investigation of the train-firing incident is underway. He fired shots at three civilians. One passenger pulled the chain, after which the accused jumped off the train to escape. I can't comment on whether he is mentally unstable. It is too early to draw a conclusion. We are trying to verify the videos."

Shisve further informed that a service weapon was used.

The accused has been taken into custody and is being quizzed. The details of the FIR and the sections with which he has been charged are yet to be disclosed.