Mumbai Police Send Default Report On Param Bir Singh-Vaze Alleged Meet To Navi Mumbai CP

Investigation in the alleged meeting between former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh and former Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze deepens as the Mumbai Police on Tuesday sent the default report to Navi Mumbai Police. Though the Mumbai Police has already initiated an inquiry into the matter, the Commissioner of Police of Navi Mumbai is now expected to take appropriate steps against the concerned officials by their role and liability.

According to sources, a alleged meeting between Param Bir Singh and Sachin Vaze was held post the hearing of the Chandiwal Commission on Monday. The alleged meeting between the two disgraced cops lasted for one hour close to a chamber near the Commission.

Anil Deshmukh's lawyer distances her from Sachin Vaze- Param Bir Singh meeting

In an exclusive conversation with Republic, former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh's lawyer has distanced her from Sachin Vaze- Param Bir Singh meeting. "I don't know what exactly happened between the meeting of Sachin Vaze and Param Bir Singh," Anita Castellino said.

In February, Param Bir Singh had levelled 'extortion' charges against Deshmukh in an 8-page letter addressed to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray. In the letter, Singh claimed that the NCP leader had asked Sachin Vaze to extort Rs.100 crore per month from 1,750 bars, restaurants, and other establishments in Mumbai. On March 30, the Maharashtra government had constituted a one-man high-level inquiry committee to probe the matter.

Since the meeting comes at a time when cross-examination is yet to be held, the Commission is likely to take note of the meeting which could have the potential to influence the case. Questions have been raised on who permitted the meeting. If permission is not found to have been given, sources reveal that action might be taken against Taloja jail authorities for giving a free hand to Sachin Vaze who is in 14-day judicial custody in the Goregaon extortion case.

Maharashtra Govt orders inquiry in Sachin Vaze- Param Bir Singh meeting

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil ordered an inquiry into the matter. Stating that no one was allowed to meet when in judicial custody, Patil said that the probe ordered by the Mumbai police will reveal more. He said, "For meeting, they need the court permission. This is totally wrong, still, they met. I have the order of enquiry on this. We will soon come to conclusion."

Image: Republic World