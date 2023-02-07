Mumbai Police Special Team Arrests Iranian Dacoit From Irani Settlement In Ambivali

A special team of 26 police personnel, an ambulance driver, and police informants on Sunday, February 5 collaborated on a single operation after a tip-off and arrested an Iranian dacoit from an Irani settlement in Mumbai's Ambivali. The accused has been identified as Mohd Zakir Sayyad. He was involved in chain-snatching cases. A few Iranian women pelted stones at police personnel to save Sayyad, as a result, 5 -6 policemen were hurt.

Police arrests Iranian dacoit in Mumbai



According to sources, the 26 police personnel disguised themselves and travelled in an ambulance and private cars to avoid suspicion. The accused who has 30 cases of chain-snatching against his name was arrested by the officers while he was going to visit a tea stall in the locality.

Notably, according to the Crime Report released by the police, the overall crime graph went up by nine per cent even as the crime detection rate in Mumbai dipped by 14 per cent in 2022 compared to 2021. Post the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of cases of thefts swelled three-fold to 14,818 the previous year compared to 4,534 such cases registered in 2021. Overall, street crimes which include theft, attacks, molestation, robbery, and chain snatching rose by nearly 100 per cent in 2022, the report said.