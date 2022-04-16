Mumbai police have been seen active on social media most of the time, creating awareness among people through funny memes and posts. However, this time it has again used a creative idea to spread awareness regarding the traffic rules. The Mumbai Police creatively used the name of a few Hindi films to share what to do while driving. No denying the fact Mumbai Police creatively grabbed the attention of many by putting humor in their post. The post was shared on Instagram by the official account of the Mumbai Police.

The post opened up with a caption on it, “Make sure you take #RoadSafety seriously, because ‘Picture Abhi Baaki Hai’". In the caption, they gave a refrence to a popular dialogue from the 2007 film Om Shanti Om starring Deepika Padukone. However, the poster shared by the Police had four images and each of them has a message for people involving the names of certain films. The text on the first image reads, “I won’t drive Mere Dad Ki Maruti without a license.” Here, take a look at the post.

Netizens' reaction to the post

Mumbai Police shared the images about 23 hours ago and since then, the post has accumulated 10,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also spurred people to post various appreciative comments. Many wrote how they love the department’s creativity that they show through their various social media posts. The user commented, "Heads off to the making of those lines". The second user commented, “Hahaha content level is next!!!!!”. The user added, "Always protective but sometimes we Have to bribe them for our protection".

Previously, a funny incident went viral, where three men were arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Auraiya for using a funny line instead of the registration number on their vehicle's number plate. Their decision to make humor while breaking the law did not go well with Uttar Pradesh's traffic police; what was worse was that the three were caught riding on a single bike. Traffic police have been making a lot of efforts to make people aware of traffic rules.

Image: Instagram/@mumbaipolice/PTI