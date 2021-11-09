Mumbai Police Summons Prabhakar Sail To Probe Extortion Allegations In Drug Bust Case

Prabhakar Sail, an independent witness in investigations on claims of extortion against NCB officers in the Mumbai cruise-drug bust case, has been summoned by the Mumbai Police today, November 9. Earlier, Sail was summoned by the NCB vigilance team in connection to the drug bust case.

Mumbai Police have also sought CCTV footage of the Mumbai Zonal office unit to access the activities of independent witnesses KP Gosavi, Manish Bhanushali, and Sam D'souze. Mumbai Police has been carrying out an investigation parallel to the NCB's investigation over the allegation of an extortion bid in the drug case involving Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan.

'Sail totally stands by what he said earlier': Lawyer Hemant Ingle

Referring to Prabhakar Sail being summoned by the NCB’s Special Investigation Team, on November 8, Sail's lawyer Hemant Ingle confirmed the developments and said, "Yes, he will be visiting the vigilance team at around 2 pm. Sail totally stands by what he said earlier as well. And he will appear before the agency with the same."

Earlier, the NCB in a letter to Mumbai Police had sought its help to record Prabhakar Sail’s statement. Hemant Ingle, Sail’s lawyers had stated that their client hadn’t been approached by the vigilance team at the home address and asserted that proper procedure was not followed.

Sail who claims to be the bodyguard of NCB witness KP Gosavi, had earlier made a statement to the media that Rs 25 crore was demanded by an official of the NCB and others, including Gosavi, to drop Aryan Khan's involvement in the cruise-drug bust case. According to Sail's statement, Gosavi, over a phone call with Sam D'Souza, discussed a demand of Rs 25 crore after Aryan Khan was brought to the NCB but settled down for Rs 18 crore, of which Rs 8 crore was to be paid to NCB's Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede.

NCB responds to Prabhakar's affidavit

Responding to the affidavit filed by Prabhakar Sail, alleging extortion and corruption by an NCB officer, the NCB had claimed that the probe is being interfered with. In Sail's affidavit, it was mentioned that Wankhede and the independent witnesses were trying to extort money in the Mumbai cruise-drug case.

(Image: ANI)