Mumbai Police Summons Pradeep Bhandari; Complete Attack On Republic By Param Bir Singh

In another brazen attempt to silence Republic Media Network, the Mumbai Police has now summoned Republic's consulting editor and reporter Pradeep Bhandari - who has been leading the reportage in the justice for Sushant Singh Rajput coverage.

Mumbai Police's move to intimidate Pradeep Bhandari comes a day after Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh tried to falsely implicate Republic Media Network in an alleged 'TRP manipulation', which later on proved to be false. Mumbai Police was left red-faced after their attempt to implicate Arnab Goswami & his team failed and it emerged that India Today was the channel actually named in the relevant FIR and not Republic

Pradeep Bhandari revealed that he had been asked to appear before the Mumbai Police at Khar and that he was awaiting the official summons before he appears for questioning.

The 'TRP manipulation' FIR & what it is about

Republic TV accessed the FIR filed by the Mumbai Police on the complaint of Nitin Deokar, the Deputy General Manager of the Hansa Research Group Private Limited. This company is responsible for installing and maintaining the Bar-O-Meter of the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC). Arrested by the Mumbai Police, Vishal Bhandari- the Relationship Manager of the Hansa Research Group Private Limited has revealed that India Today and other channels instigated him and offered money to panel homes, where Bar-O-Meter is installed.

As per the complainant, some persons try to increase the ratings by making panel homes watch certain channels against payment of money. Furthermore, Deokar revealed that a person named Vinay asked Bhandari in November 2019 to approach 5 homes and ask them to watch India Today daily for two hours. As per Bhandari’s own confession to the BARC Vigilance team, Vinay paid him Rs.5000 as commission for distributing Rs.1000 among 5 panel homes. An audit inquiry by BARC confirmed that 5 households were indeed bribed to watch India Today daily for a minimum of two hours from November 2019 to May 2020.

In effect, the complaint over which Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh had earlier on Thursday held a press conference and proceeded to claim he would investigate a TRP Scam had actually named India Today, and not Republic TV.

Here is Arnab's full statement:

"The FIR in the TRP case has now come out. It mentions India Today. India Today is mentioned 6 times in the FIR. Detailed allegations have been made against India Today. In fact, the entire FIR is against India today. Now, a key witness has also spoken and made key allegations against India Today. Param Bir Singh should tell the country why he is refusing to take action on the FIR against India Today. The cat is out of the bag. It is now clear that Param Bir Singh did a desperate press conference to save India Today and target Republic for its SSR, Palghar and Hathras coverage. He has no moral, legal, ethical right to continue as Mumbai Police Commissioner anymore. Now that the facts are out, he must issue an apology and quit. Republic will take strong legal action against Param Bir Singh. Armed with facts, we will fight this at every level"

