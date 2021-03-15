Mumbai Police Suspends Sachin Vaze After Arrest; NIA Examining PPE Man's Photo At Antilia

Controversial Mumbai police officer Sachin Vaze, who is currently in the custody of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with the explosives found in a car outside Mukesh Ambani's residence Antilia, has on Monday been suspended from service by the city's police force.

In light of the grave allegations against the cop levelled by former CM Devendra Fadnavis and amid the ongoing probe also into the alleged murder of the car's owner Mansukh Hiren, Assistant Police Inspector (API) Vaze has been placed under suspension, on the order of Additional Commissioner of Police, Special Branch, said Mumbai Police PRO, S Chaitanya.

Sachin Vaze (49), was arrested by the central agency on Saturday under Sections 286, 465, 473, 506(2), 120 B of the IPC, and 4(a)(b)(I) Explosive Substances Act 1908 for his alleged role and involvement in the Antilia Bomb scare case.

Sachin Vaze's connection with bomb scare case

The case pertains to the recovery of explosive materials and a threat letter in an SUV that was found abandoned near billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani's Mumbai residence on February 25. Days after the incident, the owner of the green Scorpio car in question, identified as Mansukh Hiren, was found dead under mysterious circumstances at the Kalwa creek.

Deceased owner Hiren's wife has alleged that her husband's car was allegedly in the possession of Sachin Vaze since November 2020. After the cop's alleged connection with Mansukh Hiren came to light, the case was transferred out of Mumbai Police's Crime Branch and subsequently to the NIA, with Devendra Fadnavis also producing call records (CD-R) to support his claims over Vaze.

As per sources, the NIA is also attempting to ascertain the identity of the person who was captured by a CCTV camera - clad in a PPE suit - and walking out of the vehicle parked outside Antillia on February 25.

NIA arrests Sachin Vaze

After over 12 hours of interrogation in relation to the bomb scare case, the NIA arrested Vaze on Saturday, even as he denied any involvement in the crime. A Thane Court had refused anticipatory bail in the alleged murder case of Mansukh Hiren and the Antilia bomb scare probe, noting that Hiren's wife had named the controversial cop in the FIR and that there was prima facie evidence against Vaze and hence custodial interrogation was required. A NIA special court has remanded Vaze to NIA custody till March 25. Meanwhile, the Maharashtra ATS had also filed a FIR into the death of Mansukh Hiren.

