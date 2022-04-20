Mumbai Police Takes Action On Loudspeaker Complaints; Notices Sent As Preventive Measures

Days after MNS chief Raj Thackeray's ultimatum, the Maharashtra Police has started working on loudspeaker-related complaints. The Mumbai Police has stated that 'preventive actions' against rowdy elements are being considered under CrPC sections 144, 149, and 151. Some notices have already been sent as preventive measures and this will be expedited in the coming days, they said.

The development comes days after Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil asked the DGP and the Mumbai Police Commissioner to prepare guidelines on the use of loudspeakers, which will be issued in a few days. The state's director general of police Rajnish Seth and Mumbai CP Sanjay Pandey will sit together and prepare guidelines over the use of loudspeakers for the state. These guidelines will be issued in a day or two. All will have to implement them," he told reporters.

MNS issues ultimatum for May 3

Last week, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) reiterated its warning to the state government asking it to shut down loudspeakers in mosques till May 3. MNS chief Raj Thackeray asserted that this was a 'social issue and not a religious issue', and affirmed that his party would not back down on the subject. Thackeray further threatened to play Hanuman Chalisa on speakers, if the government refused to listen to him.

"Loudspeakers in mosques should be shut till May 3 otherwise, we will play Hanuman Chalisa in speakers. This is a social issue, not a religious one. I want to tell the state government, we will not go back on this subject, do whatever you want to do," said MNS chief Raj Thackeray.

Keeping in line with Raj Thackeray's proclamation, MNS workers on April 10 played the Hanuman Chalisa outside the Shiv Sena office in Kalyan. The leaders reportedly installed loudspeakers right outside the Shiv Sena Headquarters in Mumbai, issuing an open challenge to the Uddhav Thackeray-led party. With speakers mounted on vehicles outside 'Shiv Sena Bhawan', the party announced it would play Hanuman Chalisa there on the occasion of Ram Navami, and would continue to do so if volumes were not turned down during Azaan. The MNS supremo has asserted that the issue of loudspeakers is not a 'religious' but a 'social' one.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Home Ministry has revised its rule for loudspeakers. As per the new rules, which will come into effect on May 3, prior permission needs to be taken on using loudspeakers at religious places.