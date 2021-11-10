Mumbai Police To Interrogate Kiran Gosavi & SRK's Manager Pooja Dadlani In Extortion Case

In the extortion case against Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai's Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, sources informed Republic Media Network on Wednesday that an independent witness in the Cordelia Cruise ship drug bust case - Kiran Gosavi - will be interrogated by the Mumbai Police Special Investigation Team (SIT). Gosavi, who is presently in the custody of the Pune police for a cheating case, will be interrogated by the SIT after the investigation team seeks orders from Pune court.

Shah Rukh Khan's manager to be summoned again

Sources further say that the Mumbai Police is going to summon Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani again. Mumbai Police SIT had summoned Pooja Dadlani thrice, but she evaded the summons citing health issues.

Gosavi was one of the 27 witnesses to the NCB drug cruise raid on October 2 and his bodyguard - Prabhakar Sail (also a witness) - has accused him of demanding Rs 18 crore to let off Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, of which Rs 8 crore was to be paid to Sameer Wankhede. Sail also alleged that Gosavi had already received Rs 50 lakh in the matter. Also, Prabhakar Sail has claimed that there was a 'trap' launched in the form of the Mumbai cruise drugs bust case.

The Mumbai Police has been carrying out an investigation parallel to the NCB's investigation over allegations of an extortion bid in the drug case involving Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan.

Mumbai cruise drug bust

On October 2, NCB busted a high-profile drug party on a Cordelia cruise ship en route from Mumbai to Goa. As per sources, NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, along with his team, boarded the cruise ship in the guise of passengers after receiving a tip-off about the purported drug party from the CISF.

Mid-sea, the NCB team raided the cruise ship and seized small amounts of Cocaine, Mephedrone, Charas, Hydroponic Weed, MDMA, and ₹1,33,000 in cash. Eight people including Aryan Khan (Shah Rukh Khan's son) were arrested, while six others were let off by the NCB.

As yet, 20 people have been arrested by the NCB based on 27 independent witnesses including - Manish Bhanushali and K.P Gosavi.

Image: Republic World, PTI, Instagram/@PoojaDadlani02