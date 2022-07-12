Mumbai Police Withdraws Orders On DCP Nod For POCSO, Molestation FIRs

The Mumbai police on Tuesday withdrew two orders which laid down that its personnel had to get the nod of a deputy commissioner of police-rank official to register FIRs for molestation and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The orders pertaining to POCSO and molestation were issued on June 6 and 17 by then police commissioner Sanjay Pandey, who retired on June 30.

The orders were withdrawn on a day when Sushiben Shah, chairperson of the Maharashtra State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, led a delegation and met police commissioner Vivek Phansalkar.

These orders had come under fire from a section of social activists and political leaders who had claimed they would slow down the process of obtaining justice in crimes against women and children.

Incidentally the MSCPCR had expressed displeasure when the orders were issued and had sought their withdrawal citing violation of provisions of the POCSO Act.

An official said issues related to child rights, children friendly police stations, cyber secure Mumbai, SJPU (special juvenile police units) etc were discussed during the meeting between Shah and Phansalkar.

