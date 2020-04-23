Mumbai Police Won't Name Youth Cong In Arnab's FIR Despite Attackers Confessing To Officer

Ten hours after a complaint was filed over the physical attack on Republic TV's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami & his wife and Republic TV Editor Samyabrata Ray Goswami at quarter past midnight late on Wednesday night, the Mumbai Police finally registered, then shared a copy of the FIR on Thursday.

However, the FIR, which is egregiously watered down, has no mention of the Congress and the Youth Congress despite the complaint copy which mentioned all the details of the Congress link, including their confessions to Arnab's Mumbai Police security attache, as also the photos and official party designations accessed by Republic. Furthermore, the filing of the FIR had also taken considerable effort. It has been filed only under Sections 341 (Punishment for wrongful restraint) and 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of IPC, not even assault.

CLINCHER: Official Congress posts & photos with senior party netas betray Arnab Goswami's attackers

Attackers part of Youth Congress

This comes even after the attackers' own confession to Arnab's Mumbai police security after being apprehended that they were Youth Congress workers sent by party higher-ups to teach him a lesson. Accordingly, they attacked his car using objects after forcing it to stop, attempted to break the windows, shouted abuse and threats.

Meanwhile, Republic Media Network has accessed the Facebook and Twitter profiles of the two attackers which show that they are workers of Youth Wing of the Mumbai Congress. In one of the pictures, an attacker can also be seen with Senior Congress leader Mallikarjuna Kharge.

Arnab and Samyabrata attacked

The attack took place barely 500 metres away from Arnab's house as he and Samyabrata were driving back following his show, with Arnab driving their Toyota Corolla. Masked goons on a bike overtook and blocked Arnab's car and proceeded to hurl bottles along with abuses after taking a good hard look to identify him in the front seat. The attack came after Arnab had questioned Congress president Sonia Gandhi in his debate mere hours earlier.

Here is the complaint:

The following is the complaint by Arnab, which is also undersigned by his Mumbai police security attache, which details the sequence of the attack on which the FIR has been filed.

Congress celebrates attack

Congress leader Alka Lamba also celebrated the attack on Arnab Goswami and Samyabrata Ray Goswami and in a tweet posted at 3 AM on Thursday wrote, "Long live youth Congress"

युवा काँग्रेस जिंदाबाद :) 🇮🇳👍. — Alka Lamba - अलका लाम्बा🇮🇳 (@LambaAlka) April 22, 2020

Arnab in his written complaint to the Mumbai Police mentioned about Lamba's tweet and said, "Congress leader Alka Lamba's celebration of the attack on me further reinforces my belief that this attack on me and my wife Samyabrata Ray has been orchestrated by Sonia Gandhi and her close circle of Congress leaders at a time when we have raised questions about her accountability in several cases."

