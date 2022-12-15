Mumbai Police's EOW Gives Clean Chit To BJP's Kirit Somaiya In INS Vikrant Case

On Thursday, December 15, Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) team gave Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya a clean chit in connection with the alleged misappropriation of funds collected to save aircraft carrier INS Vikrant from scrapping. Notably, EOW filed a C Summary report before the court on Wednesday, December 14, evening.

Earlier in August, the Bombay High Court granted Anticipatory bail to BJP leader Kirit Somaiya and his son Neil Somaiya in a case of alleged misappropriation of public money collected for the restoration of decommissioned naval aircraft carrier Vikrant.

A case was registered against the BJP leader and his son Neil under Sections 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 406 (Punishment for criminal breach of trust) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in the Trombay Police station in Mumbai for INS Vikrant financial bungling.

Commissioned in 1961, INS Vikrant, a Majestic-class aircraft carrier of the Indian Navy, had played a key role in enforcing the naval blockade of East Pakistan during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971. It was decommissioned in 1997. In January 2014, the ship was sold through an online auction and scrapped in November of that year.