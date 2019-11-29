Mumbai: Posters Come Up All Over City Congratulating CM Thackeray

A day after Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray took over the reins of Maharashtra as the first Chief Minister from the Thackeray family, several posters and banners were seen installed across the city congratulating the leader of 'Maha Vikas Aghadi'. Some of the posters feature three generations of Thackeray's with the photographs of Bal Thackeray, Maharashtra Chief Minister and his son Aaditya Thackeray, who is an MLA of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly from Mumbai.

Uddhav Thackeray takes oath as CM

Apart from Thackeray, six leaders -- two each from Congress, Shiv Sena, and NCP -- took oath as ministers in Maharashtra's alliance government. They were administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Shivaji Park here. Congress' Balasaheb Thorat and Nitin Raut, NCP's Jayant Rajaram Patil, and Chhagan Chandrakant Bhujbal took oath as ministers. From Shiv Sena, Eknath Shinde and Subhash Desai were sworn in as ministers. Uddhav is the first member of the Thackeray family to become the Chief Minister of Maharashtra and the third Shiv Sena leader to hold the top post after Manohar Joshi and Narayan Rane.

First cabinet meeting

Addressing the media on Thursday after the first cabinet meeting of the Maha Vikas Aghadi, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray revealed that two decisions had been taken. He stated that the first decision pertained to sanctioning Rs. 20 crore for the conservation project of Raigad Fort, Shivaji Maharaj’s capital. He also assured that his government would work for the common man. Maintaining that he wanted to help the farmers in a full-fledged manner, Thackeray said that the Chief Secretary had been asked to provide a reality check of the implementation of various schemes for farmers until now.

