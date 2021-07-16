Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates:High Tide At 4:26 PM; City Receives 253 Mm Rain In Last 24 Hrs

Quick links:
Mumbai has received 253.3 mm rainfall in the 24 hours ending 8 am on Friday, making it the city's third-highest single-day rainfall in July in the last 12 years, the IMD data has revealed. This 24-hour period rainfall was recorded by India Meteorological Department's Santacruz observatory in the state capital.
On July 15, 2009, Mumbai had received 274.1 mm rainfall, while on July 2, 2019, it had recorded 376.2 mm rainfall, the IMD records showed. Another observatory in Mumbai - Colaba - however recorded only 12.8 mm rainfall during 24-hour period till Friday morning.
Both the observatories also pointed out that Mumbai has received more rains than its average rainfall. The Santacruz observatory has reported a departure of 609.1 mm rainfall as it has recorded 1,544.9 mm rainfall since June 1. Similarly, the Colaba weather station has reported a departure of 132.68 mm rainfall as it has received 1,068.4 mm rainfall since June 1.
Skymet Weather has informed that Mumbai has received 157 mm of rain between 5:30 am and 8:30. In addition, it also stated that the 24-hour rain figure is 253 mm.
It was between 5:30 am and 8:30 am that the deluge rainfall happened. #Mumbai saw a whopping 157 mm of rain in three hours taking the 24-hour rain figure to 253 mm.#Mumbairains #mumbairain #Mumbairainapp @MumbaiRainApp https://t.co/g1UUOuRj0M— SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) July 16, 2021
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued a high tide warning as heavy rains continue in Mumbai. As per the BMC, a high tide of 4.08 meters will occur at around 4:26 PM on Friday followed by a low tide of 1.43 meters at 10:37 PM.
Mumbai Weather forecast July 16: MODERATE RAIN IN CITY AND SUBURBS WITH POSSIBILITY OF HEAVY RAINFALL AT ISOLATED PLACES.— माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) July 16, 2021
High tide
16:26 hrs- 4.08 mtr
Low tide:
22:37 hrs- 1.43 mtr
Average rainfall in last 24hrs
CT- 64.45mm
WS- 127.16 mm
ES- 120.67mm#MYBMCUpdates https://t.co/0RFzQbkB0R
The Western suburb of Dahisar is currently waterlogged as heavy rains continue in Mumbai.
#WATCH | Maharashtra: Dahisar area of Mumbai waterlogged following heavy rainfall in the city this morning. pic.twitter.com/OdA7YAa14l— ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2021
Commuters' movement has been affected as railway tracks remain waterlogged in Sion. In addition, the streets near the Gandhi Market have also witnessed waterlogging.
#WATCH | Mumbai: Daily commuters' movement affected as railway track waterlogged in Sion following heavy rainfall.— ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2021
Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai predicts "light to moderate rain in city & suburbs with possibility of heavy rainfall at isolated places" for next 24 hours pic.twitter.com/s6qq03tuIr
Mumbai | Roads waterlogged in Gandhi Market area following incessant rainfall. pic.twitter.com/xp8hZDA6TJ— ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2021
As heavy rains continue, the BEST has diverted buses due to the waterlogging on some of the low-lying areas. Here's a list of the buses that have been diverted.
Mumbai: Due to heavy rain and waterlogging in low-lying areas, buses have been diverted. pic.twitter.com/If8JMzkRzh— ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2021
The Central railway CPRO has informed that trains have been delayed on the slow line near Kurla-Vidyavihar by 20-25 minutes. In addition, some slow trains have also been diverted on the fast line. Meanwhile, train services on Mumbai's Harbor Line remain affected as they witness a delay of 20-25 minutes. However, the trans-Harbor line is operating smoothly.
Due to heavy rain & waterlogging on slow line near Kurla-Vidyavihar, trains are running 20-25 minutes late. Slow line traffic b/w Kurla-Vidyavihar diverted on fast line. Harbor line also running 20-25 mins late. Trans- Harbor line traffic is running smoothly: Central railway CPRO— ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2021
The IMD has informed that the heavy rains are expected to last few more hours in the metropolis and the surrounding areas. In addition, waterlogging has also been reported in several parts of the city.
16 July 8 am. Mumbai Thane NM its raining very heavily for last 3 hrs with water logging at many places. AWS records of rains at 7.30 for Mumbai & around below.— K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) July 16, 2021
Please watch for IMD updates.
Mira Road 73mm Juhu 136 Mahalaxmi 56.5 Scz 25.1 Bandar 141 Bhayandar 53 Dahisar 76.5
TC pic.twitter.com/VVXHEfZsYg
16 Jul morning, Mumba Thane NM very intense spells going on for last 3,4 hrs.— K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) July 16, 2021
Please see IMD rainfall updates.
Water logging being reported at several places & there is no change in RF intensity. Mumbai Radar indicates that this spell could be intense to very intense for sometime pic.twitter.com/USkDBzu3r0
As heavy downpour continues in Mumbai, tracks at Chunabhatti railway station begin getting waterlogged. The IMD has informed that the heavy rains are expected to last for few more hours.
#WATCH | Maharashtra: Mumbai receives heavy rainfall this morning. Visuals from Chunabhatti railway station as the railway tracks begin getting waterlogged. pic.twitter.com/EJdpTYJ8QZ— ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2021
Mumbai on Friday woke up to overcast skies as the heavy downpour continued overnight. In its daily weather update, the regional meteorological centre predicted that the torrential downpour will continue across parts of Mumbai and its suburbs over the next 24 hours.
Heavy rainfall in Mumbai always carries the possibility of flooding low-lying areas in the city, as well as a potential disruption to electricity supply, water services, and local traffic. However, the met department said that the intensity of rainfall is likely to reduce soon, with light to moderate showers in isolated areas.
Mumbai had received a total rainfall of 1291.8 mm of rain since June 1, which is about 48 per cent in excess of the seasonal normal. In the past week itself, Mumbai received about 302mm of rain, which is 77% above the seasonal normal. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a significant portion of the rainfall deficit for the first 14 days of July has been made up in the past week, though it is still -22% short of the normal for the period of 376mm.
As heavy rains continue in Mumbai, the Wadala area on Friday morning witnessed severe water-logging. This latest update comes after Mumbai's Sion and Gandhi Market area also witnessed water-logging due to heavy rains. The Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai has predicted "light to moderate rain in city & suburbs with a possibility of heavy rainfall at isolated places" for the next 24 hours.
#WATCH | Maharashtra: Parts of Mumbai face waterlogging, following heavy rainfall this morning. Visuals from Wadala— ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2021
Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai predicts "light to moderate rain in city & suburbs with possibility of heavy rainfall at isolated places" for next 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/wPgOZUukms
As the heavy downpour continues in Mumbai, water-logging could be witnessed in teh city's Gandhi Market area. It is important to mention here that teh Gandhi Market area witnessed severe water-logging in every monsoon season.
#WATCH | Mumbai: Water-logging at Mumbai's Gandhi Market area as the city continues to receive heavy rainfall pic.twitter.com/1I6tKRUDUV— ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2021
#WATCH | Maharashtra: Heavy rain lashes parts of Mumbai; visuals from Eastern Express Highway— ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2021
Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai has predicted "light to moderate rain in city & suburbs with possibility of heavy rainfall at isolated places" for the next 24 hours pic.twitter.com/g6Cr6mlNJr
Earlier, heavy rains on Wednesday had caused severe water-logging in various parts of the city, including Sion. The weather department had issued an orange alert for Mumbai and neighbouring Thane, indicating heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places and a red alert for Pune, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Kolhapur and Satara districts.
One person was injured after a truck overturned near Kopari, Thane on Eastern Express Highway at around 2 am, today. The injured has been shifted to the nearest hospital: Thane Municipal Corporation pic.twitter.com/j9jrQY8WXX— ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2021
This year, the monsoon had hit Mumbai a little earlier than expected. The incessant rainfall on Wednesday has caused severe water-logging in the city's Sion area. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has also requested people to stay away from the shore and not wander around water-logged areas.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted scattered rainfall to heavy rainfall over Raigad. IMD has now upgraded its alert from yellow to orange. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted scattered rainfall to heavy rainfall over Raigad. IMD has upgraded its alert from yellow to orange. "A low-pressure area lies over the Saurashtra coast and neighbourhood and an east-west shear zone run in middle levels across central India and strong westerly winds are prevailing along the west coast. Under these conditions, isolated extremely heavy falls are likely over Konkan and Goa during July 13-15," stated IMD. Meanwhile, the IMD Colaba observatory recorded 59.4mm of rain and IMD Santacruz 54.6mm.
The city police have also appealed to Mumbaikars not to step out of their homes unnecessarily and cautioned them against travelling to some of the inundated areas.