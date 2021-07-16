Last Updated:

Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates:High Tide At 4:26 PM; City Receives 253 Mm Rain In Last 24 Hrs

Mumbai Rains: Mumbai has been experiencing incessant rainfall with waterlogging and inundation witnessed across the city. The Mumbai police has requested Mumbaikars not to step out of their homes.

Mumbai Rains Live Update

14:21 IST, July 16th 2021
Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: Mumbai records third-highest one-day rainfall in July since 2009

Mumbai has received 253.3 mm rainfall in the 24 hours ending 8 am on Friday, making it the city's third-highest single-day rainfall in July in the last 12 years, the IMD data has revealed.  This 24-hour period rainfall was recorded by India Meteorological Department's Santacruz observatory in the state capital.

On July 15, 2009, Mumbai had received 274.1 mm rainfall, while on July 2, 2019, it had recorded 376.2 mm rainfall, the IMD records showed.  Another observatory in Mumbai - Colaba - however recorded only 12.8 mm rainfall during 24-hour period till Friday morning. 

Both the observatories also pointed out that Mumbai has received more rains than its average rainfall. The Santacruz observatory has reported a departure of 609.1 mm rainfall as it has recorded 1,544.9 mm rainfall since June 1. Similarly, the Colaba weather station has reported a departure of 132.68 mm rainfall as it has received 1,068.4 mm rainfall since June 1. 

11:55 IST, July 16th 2021
Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: Mumbai receives 157 mm of rain in three hours

Skymet Weather has informed that Mumbai has received 157 mm of rain between 5:30 am and 8:30. In addition, it also stated that the 24-hour rain figure is 253 mm.

 

10:29 IST, July 16th 2021
Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: BMC issues high tide alert amid heavy rain in Mumbai

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued a high tide warning as heavy rains continue in Mumbai. As per the BMC, a high tide of 4.08 meters will occur at around 4:26 PM on Friday followed by a low tide of 1.43 meters at 10:37 PM. 

 

10:16 IST, July 16th 2021
Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: Waterlogging in Dahisar area of Mumbai

The Western suburb of Dahisar is currently waterlogged as heavy rains continue in Mumbai. 

 

09:43 IST, July 16th 2021
Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: Waterlogging in Sion

Commuters' movement has been affected as railway tracks remain waterlogged in Sion. In addition, the streets near the Gandhi Market have also witnessed waterlogging. 

 

08:53 IST, July 16th 2021
Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: BEST diverts buses

As heavy rains continue, the BEST has diverted buses due to the waterlogging on some of the low-lying areas. Here's a list of the buses that have been diverted. 

 

08:34 IST, July 16th 2021
Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: Trains delayed on Central and Harbor lines due to waterlogging

The Central railway CPRO has informed that trains have been delayed on the slow line near Kurla-Vidyavihar by 20-25 minutes. In addition, some slow trains have also been diverted on the fast line. Meanwhile, train services on Mumbai's Harbor Line remain affected as they witness a delay of 20-25 minutes. However, the trans-Harbor line is operating smoothly. 

 

08:27 IST, July 16th 2021
Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: Heavy downpour continues in Mumbai's suburbs and adjoining areas

The IMD has informed that the heavy rains are expected to last few more hours in the metropolis and the surrounding areas. In addition, waterlogging has also been reported in several parts of the city. 

 

08:22 IST, July 16th 2021
Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: Tracks begin getting waterlogged at Chunabhatti railway station

As heavy downpour continues in Mumbai, tracks at Chunabhatti railway station begin getting waterlogged. The IMD has informed that the heavy rains are expected to last for few more hours. 

 

08:04 IST, July 16th 2021
Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: Heavy rains continue; IMD says 'intensity of rainfall likely to reduce soon'

Mumbai on Friday woke up to overcast skies as the heavy downpour continued overnight. In its daily weather update, the regional meteorological centre predicted that the torrential downpour will continue across parts of Mumbai and its suburbs over the next 24 hours.

Heavy rainfall in Mumbai always carries the possibility of flooding low-lying areas in the city, as well as a potential disruption to electricity supply, water services, and local traffic. However, the met department said that the intensity of rainfall is likely to reduce soon, with light to moderate showers in isolated areas.

Mumbai had received a total rainfall of 1291.8 mm of rain since June 1, which is about 48 per cent in excess of the seasonal normal. In the past week itself, Mumbai received about 302mm of rain, which is 77% above the seasonal normal. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a significant portion of the rainfall deficit for the first 14 days of July has been made up in the past week, though it is still -22% short of the normal for the period of 376mm.

 

07:45 IST, July 16th 2021
Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: After Sion, Gandhi Market area, heavy rains cause severe water-logging in Wadala

As heavy rains continue in Mumbai, the Wadala area on Friday morning witnessed severe water-logging. This latest update comes after Mumbai's Sion and Gandhi Market area also witnessed water-logging due to heavy rains. The Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai has predicted "light to moderate rain in city & suburbs with a possibility of heavy rainfall at isolated places" for the next 24 hours.

 

06:58 IST, July 16th 2021
Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: Incessant rainfall cause severe water-logging at Mumbai's Gandhi Market area

As the heavy downpour continues in Mumbai, water-logging could be witnessed in teh city's Gandhi Market area. It is important to mention here that teh Gandhi Market area witnessed severe water-logging in every monsoon season.

06:58 IST, July 16th 2021
Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: Heavy rain lashes parts of Mumbai; check visuals from Eastern Express Highway

Earlier, heavy rains on Wednesday had caused severe water-logging in various parts of the city, including Sion. The weather department had issued an orange alert for Mumbai and neighbouring Thane, indicating heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places and a red alert for Pune, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Kolhapur and Satara districts.

 

06:58 IST, July 16th 2021
Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: Incessant rainfall causes severe water-logging in Sion; IMD upgrades alert from yellow to orange

This year, the monsoon had hit Mumbai a little earlier than expected. The incessant rainfall on Wednesday has caused severe water-logging in the city's Sion area. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has also requested people to stay away from the shore and not wander around water-logged areas. 

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted scattered rainfall to heavy rainfall over Raigad. IMD has now upgraded its alert from yellow to orange. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted scattered rainfall to heavy rainfall over Raigad. IMD has upgraded its alert from yellow to orange. "A low-pressure area lies over the Saurashtra coast and neighbourhood and an east-west shear zone run in middle levels across central India and strong westerly winds are prevailing along the west coast. Under these conditions, isolated extremely heavy falls are likely over Konkan and Goa during July 13-15," stated IMD. Meanwhile, the IMD Colaba observatory recorded 59.4mm of rain and IMD Santacruz 54.6mm.

The city police have also appealed to Mumbaikars not to step out of their homes unnecessarily and cautioned them against travelling to some of the inundated areas.

 

