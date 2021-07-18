Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: Death Toll Rises To 31; Heavy Rainfall Expected For Next 4 Days

Twenty-five people died in house collapse incidents after heavy showers, which caused severe waterlogging and disruption of suburban train services and vehicular traffic in the metropolis on Sunday, officials said.

Seventeen people died as a compound wall came crashing down on some houses located on a hillock after a landslide, a fire official said.

Seven hutment dwellers died as six shanties collapsed after a landslide following incessant overnight rains in Mumbai's Vikhroli suburb at 2.30 am, a civic official said. Two persons were injured and were sent to a nearby hospital, he added.



A 16-year-old boy died after a forest department compound wall collapsed in suburban Bhandup, an official said.