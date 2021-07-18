Last Updated:

Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: Death Toll Rises To 31; Heavy Rainfall Expected For Next 4 Days

Mumbai Rains Live updates: The city experienced incessant rainfall with waterlogging in several parts of the city. BMC has warned about heavy rains in the next few days. Stay tuned for more updates

Written By
Bhavyata Kagrana
Mumbai Rains Live updates

Image: PTI

Mumbai Rains Live updates: The city experienced incessant rainfall with waterlogging in several parts of the city. BMC has warned about heavy rains in the next few days. Stay tuned for more updates
pointer
21:35 IST, July 18th 2021
BMC asks Mumbaikars to boil water before drinking

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Sunday has asked citizens to boil water before drinking as heavy rains stopped the Bhandup water purification complex, which is one of the major sites of water supply to the city. The torrential rain that intensified from Saturday night flooded the water purification complex on Sunday, following which the civic body shut the plants down.

pointer
21:33 IST, July 18th 2021
Mumbai Rains Live updates: CM Uddhav asks rescue teams to remain on standby

 

pointer
21:31 IST, July 18th 2021
Death toll due to landslides, wall collapse rises to 31

The BMC on Sunday evening updated the official number of people who were killed in various incidents following heavy rainfall in the city. According to the updated figures, 10 people died in Vikroli, 21 lost their lives in the Chembur landslide while 2 suffered

pointer
18:56 IST, July 18th 2021
Mumbai rains live updates: 25 die in house collapses after landslides

Twenty-five people died in house collapse incidents after heavy showers, which caused severe waterlogging and disruption of suburban train services and vehicular traffic in the metropolis on Sunday, officials said.

Seventeen people died as a compound wall came crashing down on some houses located on a hillock after a landslide, a fire official said.

Seven hutment dwellers died as six shanties collapsed after a landslide following incessant overnight rains in Mumbai's Vikhroli suburb at 2.30 am, a civic official said. Two persons were injured and were sent to a nearby hospital, he added.

A 16-year-old boy died after a forest department compound wall collapsed in suburban Bhandup, an official said.

pointer
17:17 IST, July 18th 2021
Mumbai Rains Live updates: CM Thackeray to chair high-level meeting

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray will chair a high-level meeting of officials through video conference at 6 pm today, in view of the situation following heavy rains in Mumbai: Chief Minister's Office said. 

pointer
17:00 IST, July 18th 2021
Mumbai Rains Live updates: CSMIA flight operations suspended till 5.24 pm

As a result of the inclement weather, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has temporarily suspended flight operations between 00:42-05:24 hrs on July 18 as a safety precaution. During this time, a total of 9 flights were diverted. Flight operations at CSMIA recommenced with effect from 05:24 hrs and are proceeding as per schedule.

 

pointer
16:31 IST, July 18th 2021
Mumbai Rains Live updates: Vikrohli Accident Death Toll rises to 7

In the Vikrohli building collapse incident, the death toll has increased to seven, and one is injured, who has been discharged from the hospital, the BMC said.

pointer
16:31 IST, July 18th 2021
Mumbai Rains Live updates: Maharashtra Governor expresses condolences over loss of lives

 

pointer
13:51 IST, July 18th 2021
Mumbai Rains Live updates: Central Railways update list of train services

On Sunday afternoon, the Central Railways updated the operational and non-operational local train services in Mumbai. 

 

pointer
13:46 IST, July 18th 2021
Mumbai Rains Live updates: CM Yogi Adityanath condoles victims of heavy rainfall

Amid several leaders expressing grief over the death of people due to accidents followed by heavy rainfall in Mumbai, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed deep condolences as well. Taking to Twitter, the CM said 'my heart is deeply pained and saddened by the heart-wrenching incident of the accident in Chembur, Mumbai'. Both PM Modi and CM Thackeray have announced ex-gratia for the victim's kin. 

 

pointer
12:29 IST, July 18th 2021
Mumbai Rains Live updates: Water connection in parts of city disrupted amid heavy rainfall

According to the Greater Mumbai Municipal Corporation, parts of the city faced disruption in the water supply as heavy rainfall caused shut down of the Bhandup water purification complex.

 

pointer
12:23 IST, July 18th 2021
Mumbai Rains Live updates: CM Thackeray announces ex-gratia Rs 5 lakh for victim's kin

Heavy rainfall in Mumbai that left several stranded, loss of life, and major injuries, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced a relief of Rs 5 lakh for the families of those who lost life and free treatment to the injured. 

 

pointer
12:20 IST, July 18th 2021
Mumbai Rains Live updates: State Environment Minister Aditya Thackeray reaches disputed areas

After a wall collapsed in the Chembur area of Mumbai leaving over 14 dead, State Environment Minister Aditya Thackeray reached the disputed area to take a stock of the situation. 

 

pointer
12:03 IST, July 18th 2021
Mumbai Rains Live updates: 16 year old dies due to wall collapse, man dies due to electrocution in Andheri

Following heavy rainfall in Mumbai, several parts of the city witnessed horrific situations including a wall collapsed incident in the Bhandup area where a 16-year-old with at least 14 others lost their lives. In another incident, a man died due to electrocution in the Andheri area. Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai updated regarding the unfortunate development. 

 

pointer
11:45 IST, July 18th 2021
Mumbai Rains Live updates: Central Railways updates list of train services

As heavy rain lashed Mumbai in the wee hours of Sunday, train services were severely hit. Initially, all the services were halted however as the situation improved few of the operations were resumed. Here is the updated list as posted by the Central Railwas. 

 

pointer
10:46 IST, July 18th 2021
Mumbai Rains Live updates: IMD predicts cloudy sky with Heavy rain today as well

After heavy rainfall lashed parts of Mumbai on early Sunday, here are visuals from the Nalasopara area of the city. Moreover, IMD has issued a heavy rainfall alert for today as well. 

 

pointer
10:42 IST, July 18th 2021
Mumbai Rains Live updates: Prez Kovind expresses grief over loss of life

Several national leaders including PM Modi, HM Amit Shah, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari expressed sadness over the news of the death of several people in Mumbai. President Ramnath Kovind also shared deep sadness over the matter. PM Modi has announced ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the victim's kin. 

 

pointer
10:38 IST, July 18th 2021
Mumbai Rains Live updates: HM Amit Shah offers condolences to the victims to heavy rainfall

As several people in parts of Mumbai faced causality due to heavy rainfall in the city, Home Minister Amit Shah offered heartfelt condolences for the loss. Earlier PM Modi and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also expressed grief on the development. At least 14 people died in Chembur, 3 in Vikhroli, 12 in Vashi Naka. 

 

pointer
10:24 IST, July 18th 2021
Mumbai Rains Live updates: Death toll in Chembur wall collapse rises in 14

Earlier 11 people were reported to be killed after a wall collapsed in the Chembur area of Mumbai. Now the death toll has risen to 14 and rescue operation is underway by the NDRF team. The wall collapse resulted from the heavy rainfall that lashed the city on Sunday. 

 

pointer
10:11 IST, July 18th 2021
Mumbai Rains Live updates: Road Transport Min Nitin Gadkari expresses shock towards killing of citizens

After 11 people in Chembur died due to wall collapse in Mumbai's Chembur area, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari expressed shock towards the unfortunate incident. The wall collapse incident was followed by heavy rainfall that lashed the city on Sunday. PM Modi has announced Rs 2 lakh relief package for the victim's kin. 

 

pointer
09:58 IST, July 18th 2021
Mumbai Rains Live updates: PM Modi announces Rs. 2 lakh relief for wall collapsed victims

Due to heavy rainfall in Mumbai, at least 11 people lost their lives after wall collapsed in Mumbai's Chembur area. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced Rs 2 lakh each for the kin of the victims. Prime Ministers' Office (PMO) also informed that Rs. 50,000 will be given to those who are injured.

 

pointer
09:47 IST, July 18th 2021
Mumbai Rains Live updates: Services around Suburban's Western Railways restored

After facing issues due to a heavy downpour on Sunday, the local train services of Suburban's Western Railways were resumed. 

 

pointer
09:37 IST, July 18th 2021
Mumbai Rains Live updates: Vihar Lake in Mumbai starts overflowing amid heavy rainfall.

Vihar Lake, which supplies drinking water to residents of Mumbai, starts overflowing following heavy rainfall in the city. The heavy downpour started in the wee hours of Sunday and continued all night. 

 

pointer
09:26 IST, July 18th 2021
Mumbai Rains Lie updates: Western Railways restore local trains services in Virar, Churchgate, Borivali

Due to heavy rainfall on the intervening night of July 17-18, several train services were halted due to waterlogging and other issues. The Western Railways have however restored services inc certain train services around Virar, Churchgate, and Borivali area. 

 

pointer
09:17 IST, July 18th 2021
Mumbai Rains Live updates: Parts of Mumbai experienced rainfall over 200 mm

As per the weather update shared by the Central Railways, parts of Mumbai and nearby areas including Kanjurmarg, Thane received rainfall over 200 mm. 

 

pointer
09:08 IST, July 18th 2021
Mumbai Rains Live updates: Check out trains rescheduled, canceled by Central Railways

Due to heavy rainfall, the Central Railways in Mumbai 'terminated, canceled, rescheduled' in Mumbai. 

 

pointer
08:52 IST, July 18th 2021
Mumbai Rains Live updates: seven people killed, two injured after wall collapsed in Vashi Naka

Seven people died and two were injured after a house wall collapse at Vashi Naka in Mumbai's Mahul area, a fire official said.

A retaining wall collapsed at 1 am after a tree fell on it, he said. The injured were taken to nearby Rajawadi hospital, he added.

The rain fury reminded some Mumbaikars of the the 24-hour rainfall figure of 944 mm on July 26, 2005.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Mumbai in the backdrop of heavy rains, a BMC official said.

Alerts by the IMD are colour-coded from green to red. A 'green' alert stands for 'no warning': no action needs to be taken by the authorities, and the forecast is of light to moderate rain. A 'red' alert stands for "warning", and asks authorities to "take action". An ‘orange’ alert indicates that the authorities are expected to “be prepared”.

A sudden change in climatic conditions led to Mumbai witnessing over 100 mm rainfall in six hours, the IMD said in an early morning bulletin. It also changed the rains forecast for the city from orange to red alert.

The IMD said that till 6.30 am on Sunday, Mumbai and adjoining areas received over 120 mm rainfall in preceding 12 hours.

 

(PTI)

pointer
08:41 IST, July 18th 2021
Mumbai Rains Live updates: Local train services halted in Central Main Line

Even as the local train services resumed in parts of Mumbai, the Central Main Line and Harbour Line kept the train services shunted due to incessant rainfall. 

 

pointer
08:26 IST, July 18th 2021
Mumbai Rains Live updates: Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla mourns death of 'people in rain-borne accidents'

Expressing mourn over the news of people who lost their lives due to heavy rainfall in Mumbai, Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla prayed for the speedy recovery of those who are injured. A landslide in the Chembur area of Mumbai left 11 people dead and a residential building collapsed in Vikhroli. NDRF is carrying out rescue operations.

 

pointer
08:16 IST, July 18th 2021
Mumbai Rains Live updates: Residential building collapsed in Mumbai's Vikhroli

After a wall collapsed leaving 11 people dead in Mumbai's Chembur area, another residential building also collapsed in Vikhroli. As per the ANI, a ground-plus-one residential building collapsed in Mumbai's Vikhroli area in the wee hours of Sunday. Heavy rainfall lashed parts of the city on the intervening night of July 17-18. 

 

COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND