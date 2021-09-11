Mumbai Rape Case: BMC Mayor Kishori Pednekar Visits Victim At Hospital

In the aftermath of the horrific Mumbai rape case, city Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Saturday visited the Rajawadi Hospital to meet the victim and the doctors. Following her visit, Pednekar addressed the media and informed that the victim's condition is very serious. She further that the doctors have placed the victim on a ventilator as her treatment continues. Pednekar condemned the incident and also informed that the police are investigating the incident.

Mumbai Rape Case: Woman brutally raped in Sakinaka area

The horrific incident took place in India's financial capital on Friday. A woman in her 30s was brutally raped and mutilated. The police also informed that the rapist inserted a rod in her private parts, leaving her in a critical condition. The incident took place in the Sakinaka area of the metropolis. After the incident, DCP and Additional Commissioner of Police had rushed the spot and the investigation has been underway. The victim was found in a tempo in an unconscious state late on Thursday night at around 2:30 to 3:00 am. In addition, the Mumbai Police has arrested the accused - Mohan Chauhan. Chauhan has been booked under 307, 376, 323 and 504 of the IPC.