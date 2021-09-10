Mumbai Rape Case: Woman Heinously Raped & Brutalised In Sakinaka; One Held, Probe underway

In a horrific incident that's taken place in the heart of India's Financial Capital, a woman in her 30s was brutally raped & mutilated in Mumbai. In the gory incident, the accused rapist also inserted a rod in her private parts, leaving her in a critical condition.

This barbaric incident took place in Mumbai's Sakinaka area. As per the latest reports, the Mumbai Police has arrested one man. However, the police suspect that more people could have been involved in the crime.

Mumbai: Women brutally raped in Sakinaka area

Following this heinous incident, the DCP and Additional Commissioner of Police had reached the spot and the investigation is underway. Giving out details of the police investigation so far, the Mumbai Police official informed that one accused, who had been arrested, has been identified as Mohan Chauhan. He has been booked under 307, 376, 323 and 504 of the IPC.

As per reports, the victim is currently admitted to the hospital and her condition is critical. The police officer informed that the victim was found unconscious late on Thursday night at around 2:30 to 3:00 am at Khairani Road in the Sakinaka area.

The police said on Friday, "Today at about 3-3:30AM, police control received a call from a person saying a man has beaten up a lady and required immediate help. Based on this call, within 10 mins, Sakinaka police station team has reached the spot. At the location, a lady was found in a tempo in an injured state, immediately she was rushed to Rajawadi Hospital. At Rajawadi hospital, she was admitted and her treatment was started. Doctors at the Rajawadi hospital gave the opinion that she has a severe wound in her private parts. After this, FIR was registered at Sakinaka police station and based on the CCTV footage and other information received by Sakinaka detection team, one accused namely Mohan Chauhan is arrested and further investigating being carried out. The victim is being operated and her condition is critical as per the opinion of the doctor."

This is a developing story and further details are awaited.

(Image: PTI-Representative)