Mumbai Records 283 COVID-19 Cases, No Deaths

Mumbai on Saturday reported 283 new coronavirus infections and zero pandemic-related fatalities, a civic official said.

This was the fourth occasion since the first coronavirus case was reported in Mumbai in March 2020 when no death was recorded during a day. The city had recorded zero COVID-19 deaths this year on October 17 and December 11 and 15, said a release issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The tally of COVID-19 cases in the country's financial capital rose to 7,66,791 and death toll remained unchanged at 16,363.

As many as 51,171 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Mumbai during the day, which raised the tally of tests to 1,31,37,201.

The city is left with 1,948 active COVID-19 cases as 275 recovered patients were discharged from hospitals.

The total of recovered patients rose to 7,45,903. The recovery rate in the city is 97 per cent.

Mumbai's overall growth rate of COVID-19 cases was 0.03 per cent during December 11 to 17, and average doubling rate of cases is 2,321 days.

Presently Mumbai has 19 sealed buildings. Buildings are sealed when five or more cases are found on the premises.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)