Mumbai Records Coronavirus Death After 15 Days; 7 More Test Positive

Mumbai on Wednesday recorded its first coronavirus-related death in a fortnight, taking the toll to 19,745, while seven more patients tested positive for the infection, pushing up the total tally to 11,55,027, said the local civic body.

On Tuesday, the financial capital had logged 10 cases and zero fatality.

A 63-year-old man with comorbidities, who had tested positive for COVID-19, died in the metropolis, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) bulletin said.

This was the first coronavirus-linked death reported in Mumbai after November 29.

As per the bulletin, the city is left with 69 active COVID-19 cases after the recovery of seven more patients. With this, the cumulative count of recovered patients rose to 11,35,214.

The case doubling rate increased to 1,76,064 days, while the coronavirus recovery rate stood at 98.3 per cent, it said.

As many as 2,403 swab samples were tested in the last 24 hours, taking their total count to 1,85,95,202, said the BMC.

The growth rate of COVID-19 cases in the city between December 7 and December 13 stood at 0.0004 per cent, it added.