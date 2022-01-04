Mumbai Reports 10,860 Fresh COVID Cases, 2 Deaths In 24 Hours

Maharashtra's capital city Mumbai on Tuesday reported 10,860 fresh COVID-19 cases and two deaths, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) informed. With this, the city has reported over 8.18 lakh cases. The overall growth rate of COVID cases in Mumbai (from December 28, 2021, to January 3, 2022) is 0.63%. The doubling rate of SARS-CoV-2 in the city is 110 days.

According to the BMC, of the total 10,860 new infections, 9,665 individuals are asymptomatic while 834 people were hospitalised on Tuesday. Of the total 30,565 beds available for COVID-19 patients, 4,491 are occupied.

Meanwhile, Pune city has reported 1,104 new COVID-19 cases, taking the positivity rate to 18%. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said that a fine of Rs 500 will be imposed for not wearing a face mask in public places while in Pune, a fine of Rs 1,000 will be charged for spitting in the open, from Wednesday onwards.

"Physical classes for 1 to 8 standard will be closed till January 30 in Pune district including limits of municipal corporation Pune city and Pimpri Chinchwad. The school classes will continue in online mode," Pawar said.

Mumbai Mayor warns of COVID lockdown if cases breach 20,000-mark

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Tuesday warned that a lockdown will be imposed in the financial capital if the novel Coronavirus cases breach the 20,000-mark. Addressing a press conference at the BMC headquarters, she said that Mumbai would be put under lockdown if cases cross the 20k mark. Pednekar also urged people to wear triple-layer marks while travelling in public transport.

On Monday, the civic body had issued fresh guidelines for COVID detection and sealing of buildings. The whole building or a wing will be sealed if over 20% of the occupied flats have COVID-19 patients. Moreover, all patients and contacts have been urged to follow the guidelines for home isolation and hygiene etiquette during in-home quarantine.

Last week, Maharashtra Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Dr Pradeep Vyas predicted that the state may report a total of around two lakh cases by the third week of January. Earlier in the day, Dr S Chanda, a Delhi-based senior physician, said that the surge in COVID-19 cases suggests the beginning of the third wave in India. However, he stated that symptoms are a lot less severe this time than that of the Delta variant.

Image: PTI