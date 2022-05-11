Mumbai reports 124 COVID-19 cases, no fatalities

Mumbai, May 11 (PTI) Mumbai on Wednesday recorded 124 new coronavirus infections but zero pandemic-related deaths, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a release.

The city thus reported more than 120 new cases for the eighth time this month. On Tuesday, it had logged 132 new COVID-19 cases and zero fatalities.

The COVID-19 case tally of the financial capital of the country rose to 10,61,038, while the death toll remained unchanged at 19,563.

Of the new COVID-19 cases, only two patients were symptomatic and hospitalized. None of them was put on oxygen support, the BMC release said.

With 9,196 tests conducted since previous evening, the total of tests carried out increased to 1,69,77,858.

Currently, Mumbai has a positivity rate of 0.013 per cent.

Only 23 out of 25,249 hospital beds earmarked for COVID-19 patients are occupied.

The number of recovered patients rose to 10,40,624, with 117 patients getting discharged during the day.

Currently, the city has 851 active COVID-19 patients.

Mumbai's average recovery rate of COVID-19 patients is 98 per cent, while the overall growth rate of cases was 0.010 per cent between May 4 and 10.

The caseload doubling rate is now 6,161 days. PTI KK KRK KRK

