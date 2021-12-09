Mumbai reports 218 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death; active tally at 1,765

Mumbai, Dec 9 (PTI) Mumbai reported 218 new coronavirus cases and just one fatality on Thursday, while 103 patients recovered from the infection in the city, a civic official said.

With fresh additions, the tally of COVID-19 cases climbed to 7,64,662, while the death toll increased to 16,354 in the financial capital, he said.

For the second day in a row, Mumbai has logged over 200 new COVID-19 cases. A day before, the city had logged 250 COVID-19 cases and a single fatality.

According to the official, the city now has 1,765 active COVID-19 cases after 103 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours.

The cumulative number of recovered patients rose to 7,43,966 in Mumbai, where the COVID-19 recovery rate is 97 per cent.

Mumbai's growth rate of COVID-19 infections stood at 0.02 between December 2 and December 8, while the city's case doubling rate was 2,613.

The BMC official said 44,484 new COVID-19 tests were conducted in Mumbai, taking their cumulative number to 1,27,64,791.

Currently, Mumbai has 10 sealed buildings (where certain number of residents have tested coronavirus positive), while the çity is free of containment zones in slums and 'chawls' (old row tenements) since mid-August, he said.

This year, Mumbai reported the highest coronavirus cases at 11,163 on April 4 and most deaths at 90 on May 1 during the second wave of the pandemic. PTI KK RSY RSY

