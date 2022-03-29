Mumbai reports 36 new coronavirus cases, no fresh death; active tally at 300

Mumbai, Mar 29 (PTI) Mumbai on Tuesday reported 36 new coronavirus cases, but no fresh death linked to the infection for the second day in a row, while 26 more patients were discharged following recovery, the city civic body said.

With this, the overall tally of coronavirus infections rose to 10,57,915, while the death toll remained unchanged at 19,559, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) bulletin said.

On Monday, the financial capital had reported 50 COVID-19 cases and zero fatalities.

Significantly, Mumbai's daily COVID-19 cases are below the 100-mark since March 2 and on 25 of the 29 days this month so far, the city has logged zero deaths.

In the last 24 hours, 9,333 COVID-19 tests were carried out in the city, taking their cumulative tally to 1,65,94,488, the bulletin said.

With 26 more patients discharged in the last 24 hours, the number of recoveries jumped to 10,38,035, leaving the metropolis with 300 active cases, it said.

The city's coronavirus recovery rate stood at 98 per cent, while the positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, was 0.003 per cent.

The case doubling rate of Mumbai was 15,130 days, while the growth rate of COVID-19 infections between March 22 and 28 stood at 0.005 per cent, as per the bulletin.

The BMC said 34 of the 36 new COVID-19 patients were asymptomatic and only two of them were hospitalized, but none was on oxygen support.

Notably, only 11 of the total 26,228 hospital beds earmarked for coronavirus patients are currently occupied, according to the bulletin.

The metropolis is free of sealed buildings and containment zones.

On January 7, Mumbai had reported the highest-ever 20,971 cases during the coronavirus third wave which started from December 21, 2021. PTI KK RSY RSY

