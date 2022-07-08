Mumbai Reports 530 COVID-19 Cases, Two Deaths

Mumbai, Jul 8 (PTI) Mumbai on Friday reported 530 new coronavirus infections with a case positivity rate of 5.25 per cent and two deaths, a civic official said.

Of new cases, only 38 were symptomatic, he added.

The caseload in India's financial capital rose to 11,17,897, while death toll reached 19,624.

The daily addition to the tally remained below the 1,000-mark for the eighth day in a row.

The slowdown was reflected in the caseload-doubling time going up from 949 days on Thursday to 1,098 days.

The city had reported 540 cases and two deaths on Thursday.

The recovery count stood at 10,93,846, after 976 persons were discharged during the day, leaving the active tally at 4,427.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's data showed the recovery rate was 98 per cent and growth rate of cases between June 30 and July 7 was 0.061 per cent.

The tally of coronavirus tests carried out in the city so far rose to 1,76,09,118, including 10,093 since Thursday evening.

