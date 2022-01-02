Mumbai Reports 8,063 New COVID Cases, 27% Surge In Last 24 Hrs; 89% Cases Asymptomatic

Rising tensions of the officials, the COVID-19 cases have spiked 27% in the last twenty-four hours in Mumbai. Around 8,063 new coronavirus cases were reported in Mumbai on Sunday. The number of daily COVID cases rose by 27% in the last twenty-four hours, suggesting a higher rate of infection spread among the people.



With this, the active cases in India’s economic capital have reached 29,819. Meanwhile, it is also important to note that the number of recoveries also went up from yesterday, as 578 people were recuperated in the last 24 hours. The recovery rate stands at 94% in the city. As per the state's health bulletin, no deaths have been reported and only 56 individuals needed oxygen out of all the infected patients.

Out of the 8,063, 89% of them, 7,176 were asymptomatic. Besides, the state government further informed that only 10% of the hospital beds have been occupied yet, as 3,059 people have been hospitalised to date.

Speaking about the same, BMC commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said, “Today 8063 new Covid cases have been detected in Mumbai out of which 89% were found to be totally asymptomatic and total number of active cases in Mumbai are now 29,819.” Reflecting further on the current surge, BMC chief added, “However, out of 8063 new cases today, only 503 have been hospitalised, out of which 56 cases have been put on oxygenated beds. As of today, 90% of hospital beds in Mumbai are vacant.”

While requesting people to abide strictly by the home quarantine guidelines and to follow COVID appropriate behaviour to contain the COVID spread, he said, “I appeal to all the home quarantined patients to strictly abide by home quarantine guidelines to contain the spread of the virus in Mumbai at the earliest possible. I also appeal to the citizens at large to strictly follow COVID appropriate behaviour.”

Besides, he said that there is no need to panic, yet also highlighted the importance of being vigilant and not letting our guard down. “There is no reason to panic, but at the same time, all of us have to be extremely cautious and exercise extreme COVID appropriate behaviour. Mask is mandatory in the public domain and citizens should refrain from going to crowded places. All of us must join hands to tide over this new wave of COVID pandemic.”

On Saturday, Mumbai reported 6,347 fresh COVID cases with 451 recoveries and one death. Six cases of Omicron variant infection have been reported in Maharashtra; three in Pune Rural, two in Pimpri Chinchwad and one in PMC.

Despite the hike in COVID cases in the state, the Maharashtra government clarified that no lockdown restrictions will be implemented. The government stated that there is no possibility of a fresh lockdown in the near future.

Image: PTI