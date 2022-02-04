Mumbai reports 846 COVID-19 cases, seven deaths

Mumbai, Feb 4 (PTI) Mumbai on Friday reported 846 new coronavirus cases and seven deaths, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The tally of infections in the city rose to 10,50,194 and death toll to 16,654.

On the second day in a row, the city reported less than 1,000 COVID-19 cases. On Thursday, Mumbai had reported 827 new cases and seven fatalities.

The positivity rate (number of infections found per 100 tests), fell to 1.90 per cent from 2.29 per cent a day before.

In the last 24 hours, 44,323 COVID-19 tests, nearly 8,000 more than the previous day, were carried out in the city, taking the tally of tests conducted so far to 1,54,67,411.

With 1,297 patients recovering during the day, the tally of recoveries jumped to 10,23,589.

The city's rate of recovery is 97 per cent.

The period taken for the caseload to double improved to 662 days, while the growth rate of cases for the period between January 28 to February 3 was 0.10 per cent.

Presently, Mumbai has 7,135 active COVID-19 patients.

As much as 87 per cent or 735 out of 846 new patients found on Friday were asymptomatic. Only 111 patients were hospitalized in 24 hours, with 26 of them put on oxygen support.

Also, only 1,691 of the total 37,211 hospital beds reserved for COVID-19 patients are occupied in the city.

Presently three buildings in the city are sealed for high number of active cases on the premises.

On January 7, 2022, Mumbai had reported the highest ever 20,971 cases. PTI KK KRK KRK

