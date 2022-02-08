Mumbai reports fewer than 500 COVID-19 cases for second straight day, one death

Mumbai, Feb 8 (PTI) Mumbai reported 447 new COVID-19 cases and only one fresh fatality on Tuesday, as per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) bulletin.

The tally of infections jumped to 10,52,176 and death toll to 16,667.

Mumbai logged fewer than 500 cases on the second day in a row. A day before, the city had reported 356 cases and five fatalities.

Mumbai on Tuesday also registered the lowest number of fatalities since January 2 this year when no death on account of the pandemic had been recorded in the city.

The city's positivity rate is 1.29 per cent.

In the last 24 hours, 34,543 COVID-19 tests, nearly 5,000 fewer than the previous day, were carried out in the city, raising the tally of tests conducted so far to 1,56,13,824.

With 798 more patients being discharged from hospitals, the number of recovered cases rose to 10,27,891.

The city's rate of recovery is 98 per cent, as per the bulletin.

The caseload doubling rate improved to 808 days, while the overall growth rate of cases for the period between February 1 to 7 was 0.09 per cent.

Significantly, the number of active COVID-19 cases has dropped below 5,000. Presently, Mumbai has 4,783 active COVID-19 patients.

Around 85 per cent or 385 out of 447 new patients were asymptomatic. In the last 24 hours, only 64 patients were hospitalized and 19 of them were put on oxygen support.

Also, only 1,336 of the total 37,018 beds reserved for coronavirus patients are occupied in the city.

Two buildings in the city are sealed due to high number of active patients.

On January 7, 2022, Mumbai had reported its highest-ever 20,971 cases. PTI KK KRK KRK

