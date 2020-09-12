Mumbai Resident Doctors Wear Black Ribbons In Protest Against Municipal Corporation

The resident doctors in Mumbai have staged a demonstration by wearing black ribbons in protest against the Municipal Corporation's new circular directing only one day leave for doctors treating the Coronavirus patients before they are shifted to regular duties as opposed to the earlier rule of 7-day quarantine for them.

The doctors have said they will not go on strike considering the sensitivity of the situation due to COVID-19 however, they will wear the black ribbon as a mark of protest against the decision by the government.

The Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai issued a circular dated September 7 which reduced the quarantine period of doctors treating COVID-19 patients from seven days to a mere one day leave.

"Now since the amount of non-COVID work in all Municipal hospitals and Medical colleges has increased considerably, it is decided that doctors working in the COVID area after one day of rest, will continue to work in non-COVID area," the Municipal Corporation's notice read.

The Corporation opined that it will enable proper utilisation of skilled manpower and also reduce the burden on junior resident doctors.

READ | COVID Numbers Explained: Centre Cites Aggressive Testing & Reducing Mortality As Key Wins

READ | BJP Moves No-confidence Against Mumbai Mayor Pednekar Over COVID Failure & BMC Corruption

Notice of the Corporation:

Mumbai recorded a surge of 2,172 new COVID-19 infections in the city on Friday, taking the city's COVID-19 toll to 1,65,287. At present, there are 27,626 active COVID-19 cases in the city, while the number of recovered soared to 1,29,244 after 1,132 patients were discharged in the day. Meanwhile, 44 COVID-19 deaths were reported on Friday, propelling Mumbai's fatality toll to 8,064. The financial capital has 542 active containment zones at present with 7217 buildings sealed.

Mumbai Mayor on Thursday announced that she has tested positive for COVID-19. She has gone under self-isolation at home on the advice of doctor as she has not developed any symptoms and her health was stable.