Mumbai Residents Throng Byculla Zoo After Arrival Of Newborn Penguin Triplets

At the onset of the winter and as the year draws to a close, Mumbai's Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Udyan Zoo is being thronged by visitors and the centre of attraction after the birth of three Humboldt Penguins at the Zoo, it’s important to mention, it is at the same Byculla Zoo India’s first Humboldt penguin was born on August 15, 2018.

Pertinently, eight Penguins were brought from South Korea to the same Mumbai Zoo in 2016. The Zoo, also known as Rani bagh completed its 160 years on November 19. The total count of Penguins in the Zoo now stands at 12.

#WATCH | Mumbai's Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Udyan Zoo has become the centre of attraction after the birth of three Penguins (22.11) pic.twitter.com/mg7boF7u16 — ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2022

Three Penguin arrivals at Byculla Zoo

The three new penguin chicks are named Flash, Bingo and Alexa. Speaking exclusively to ANI, biologist and the Public Relations Officer of Byculla Zoo, Dr Abhishek Satam said, "Recently, a penguin gave birth to two male (cock) and one female (hen) chicks. The newborns have been named Alexa (a hen), Flash (cock) and Bingo (cock). People are very excited to see them", Satam said.

As the footfall at the Rani Bagh Zoo has increased, Satam stated, "In October, around Diwali, close to 31,000 visitors to the zoo were recorded in a single day. It was the highest-ever single-day count of visitors at Byculla zoo. The steady stream of visitors to the zoo this festive season has brought good revenue to the BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation)."

People throng around baby Penguins

As people gather around the newborn Penguins, Zoo PRO said they are being monitored 24X7 as people get crowded to watch the small ones hopping, and swimming at the Zoo. "We are taking care of all the requirements to ensure the safe-keeping of the penguins, especially the newborns. They are given food three times a day and regular filtration of air and water is also being taken care of," Satam said.

The Zoological garden has 6000 trees, while the major attraction for visitors is also the historical structures and monuments.