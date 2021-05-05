Mumbai: RPF Jawan Rescues Pregnant Woman & Child From Moving Train At Dadar Station

An RPF jawan was seen saving a pregnant woman and a child's life at Dadar station in Mumbai on video surfacing on social media. In the video, a pregnant woman and child were seen falling on the platform from a running train. The pregnant woman was trying to get into the Danapur express train along with her child but the train was moving and therefore, she missed a step and fell down. As soon as this happened, an RPF staff was seen immediately rushing towards the woman and ultimately saved her life.

There have been several similar cases in the past where RPF personnel have shown bravery and saved many lives in several railway stations in Mumbai and other parts of the country.

A similar incident had taken place in February this year when a 32-year-old man who tried to end his life by lying down a railway track in Virar station in Palghar was saved by an alert RPF jawan. In the video, the man was seen lying on the tracks after spreading a bedsheet as a suburban local approached the spot, then the RPF jawan was seen jumping and pulling the man away to save his life.

COVID Cases In Mumbai

Meanwhile, Mumbai on Tuesday reported 2,554 fresh coronavirus positive cases and 62 deaths, taking the count of infections to 6,61,420 and the toll to 13,470, an official from the BMC said. This is the second consecutive day that the country's financial capital has recorded less than 3,000 cases.

As compared to Monday, the number of infections dipped by over 100 and the number of fatalities by 10. The day before, the city had witnessed 2,662 cases and 78 deaths. This is also the third consecutive day that the number of COVID-19 tests conducted in the city remained below the 30,000-mark. According to the BMC, 29,076 COVID-19 swab samples were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of tests administered so far to 55,42,859.