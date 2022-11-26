Mumbai: Sanjay Gandhi National Park Gets Pair Of Asiatic Lions From Gujarat's Junagadh

A pair of three-year-old Asiatic lions have been brought to the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) here from Gujarat in exchange for a pair of tigers, an official said on Saturday.

As per an official release, the Asiatic lions from Sakkarbaug Zoo in Gujarat's Junagadh district arrived in SGNP on Friday, he said.

The lions are presently being identified as D-11 and D-22 and are yet to be named, it was stated.

According to officials, the lions will be kept under observation for some time, before they will be moved to lion safari enclosures for visitors in the national park.

Following the death of a 17-year-old lion due to old age in October, the national park only had an 11-year-old lion that is ailing and is kept away from visitors, the release said.

The national park had submitted a proposal to the Central Zoo Authority (CZA) to bring Asiatic lions from Sakkarbaug Zoo. On October 31, it received an approval for bringing a pair of lions in exchange for six-year-old tiger Bajrang and three-year-old tigress Durga.

Located in the heart of Mumbai city, SGNP spreads across 107 sq km area, which includes Aarey colony.

The lion safari at the park was started in 1975-76, and is now one of the major attractions for visitors, the release stated.

Initially, the national park housed circus lions, which were a mix of Asiatic and African species. However, the CZA banned the breeding of the hybrid lions and their numbers dropped, it said.