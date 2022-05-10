Mumbai sees 122 COVID-19 cases, seventh time addition to tally over 100 in May

Mumbai, May 10 (PTI) Mumbai on Tuesday reported 122 COVID-19 cases, a steep rise from the 63 cases detected a day earlier and the seventh time the daily addition to the tally was above the 100-mark this month, a civic official said.

The tally in the metropolis reached 10,60,914 and the fatality count remained unchanged at 19,563, he said.

So far, 10,40,507 persons have been discharged post recovery, including 100 during the day, leaving the city with an active caseload of 844, the official said.

Of the new cases, only two required hospitalization, though they are not in need of oxygen support, the official said, adding that just 25 of the 25,249 hospital beds earmarked for COVID-19 treatment were currently occupied.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation data showed the positivity rate was 0.015 per cent, the recovery rate was 98 per cent, while the overall growth rate of cases between May 3 and 9 stood at 0.010 per cent.

It also revealed the caseload doubling time was 6,453 days, while 7,678 samples examined in the last 24 hours had taken the total number of tests conducted in Mumbai to 1,69,68,662.

The city is free of sealed buildings and containment zones for a long time, as per BMC data.

Mumbai had seen a record 20,971 cases on January 7 this year, while the fatality record of 90 was set on May 1, 2021. PTI KK BNM BNM

