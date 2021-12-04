Mumbai sees 219 new COVID-19 cases, four fatalities

Mumbai, Dec 4 (PTI) Mumbai on Saturday reported 219 fresh coronavirus positive cases and four fatalities, taking the tally to 7,63,622 and the toll to 16,348, the city civic body said.

With 303 people being discharged during the day, the number of recoveries in Mumbai increased to 7,42,905, leaving the metropolis with 1,797 active cases.

A total of 40,703 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the number of samples tested so far in Mumbai to 1,25,76,302. Mumbai's recovery rate now stands at 97 per cent, the civic body said.

A total of 15 buildings in Mumbai are currently sealed because of the prevalence of COVID-19 cases, it said. PTI ND NSK NSK

