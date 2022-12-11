Last Updated:

Mumbai Sees 7 New COVID-19 Cases; Active Tally At 64

With the addition of seven new cases of coronavirus, Mumbai's tally of infections reached 11,55,004 on Sunday, an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.

Press Trust Of India

The toll remained unchanged at 19,744 and the count of recoveries reached 11,35,196 with 16 patients recovering from the infection, leaving the city with 64 active cases, the official said.

As per a bulletin issued by the civic body, the average doubling rate of cases in the city was 1,33,120 days.

At least 2,001 swab samples were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of tests conducted so far in Mumbai to 1,85,89,429.

The city's overall growth rate of cases between December 4 and December 10 stood at 0.001 per cent, while the recovery rate was 98.3 per cent, the bulletin stated. 

