Mumbai Sees 86 COVID-19 Cases, No Death; Active Tally Now 575

Mumbai: Mumbai on Friday reported 86 COVID-19 cases, which took the tally here to 11,53,728, while the death toll stood unchanged at 19,738, a civic official said.

The addition to the tally has been less than 100 for the past several days in the metropolis, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official added.

The recovery count increased by 161 to touch 11,33,415, leaving the city with 575 active cases, he said.

So far, 1,84,41,784 samples have been tested for coronavirus, including 3,618 in the last 24 hours, as per BMC data.

The recovery rate is 98.2 per cent and the caseload doubling time is 8,610 days, a civic bulletin informed.