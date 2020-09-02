Mumbai Sees Massive Rise In COVID-19 Cases With 1622 New Patients; Tally At 1.48 Lakh

With 1,622 persons testing positive for the novel coronavirus in Mumbai on Wednesday, September 2, the city's COVID-19 tally surged to 1,48,569. At present, there are 20,813 active COVID-19 cases in the city. The number of recovered soared to 1,19,702 after 838 patients were discharged in the day. Meanwhile, 34 COVID-19 deaths were reported on Wednesday, propelling Mumbai's fatality toll to 7,724. 23 of the aforesaid deceased had co-morbidities.

7,84,392 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in various laboratories across Mumbai till September 1. The number of COVID-19 cases in the city grew at a rate of 0.92% from August 26-September 1. As of September 1, 3152 CCC2 beds out of the total capacity of 23,543 beds are occupied. The number of oxygen beds, ventilator beds, and ICU beds in Mumbai stands at 8,362, 928, and 1,401 respectively.

While there are 562 active containment zones currently, 6,284 buildings have been sealed. 5,106 high-risk contacts have been traced in the last 24 hours. At present, 2,625 high-risk contacts are admitted to Corona Care Centres 1. The patient doubling rate in the city is 76 days. The recovery rate of the Mumbai district remains constant at 81%.

Fadnavis calls for increased testing in Mumbai

Earlier in the day, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis wrote to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray expressing concern about the COVID-19 situation in the state. He alleged that Maharashtra's limited testing was exacerbating the novel coronavirus crisis. For instance, he highlighted that the state contributed 21% and 38% of the country's novel coronavirus cases and deaths respectively.

According to him, Maharashtra's positivity rate (19.15%) was more than the national average (8.57%) because it lagged behind in the number of tests conducted per million population. Mentioning that Mumbai had a positivity rate of 13.63%, he reckoned that increasing testing was the only solution to bring back India's financial capital on track. He lamented that in August, the testing in Mumbai had been increased by only 14% as against Maharashtra which witnessed a 42% rise in testing.

