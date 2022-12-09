Mumbai Sees Five COVID-19 Cases; Active Tally 61 As Five Recover

Mumbai on Friday reported five COVID-19 cases, which took the tally in the metropolis to 11,54,977, while the death toll remained unchanged at 19,744, a civic official said.

The addition to the tally was a dip from the 14 cases reported a day earlier, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official added.

The recovery count increased by five to touch 11,35,172, leaving the city with an active tally of 61, he said.

As per BMC data, the caseload doubling time is 1,26,927 days and the overall growth rate of cases between December 2 and 8 stood at 0.001 per cent.

The recovery rate is 98.3 per cent and the total number of coronavirus tests conducted so far was 1,85,85,247, including 2,244 in the last 24 hours.

