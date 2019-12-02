Shiv Sena MP's SUV Runs Over Spotted Deer In Mumbai's Sanjay Gandhi National Park

Shiv Sena MP Rajendra Gavit's SUV has reportedly run over a spotted deer in the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) in Mumbai. On the evening of November 28, the SUV ran over the spotted deer inside the national park, as per ANI. However, the Lok Sabha Member from Palghar constituency was not present in the vehicle when the purported incident took place.

Driver arrested and SUV seized

Reportedly, the Chief Conservator of forest and SGNP Director Anwar Ahmed has said that the officials have arrested the driver and seized the SUV. A case of rash driving has been registered against the driver and also under the sections of the Wildlife Protection Act.

The animal was rushed to hospital where it was tragically declared dead.

(With ANI inputs)

