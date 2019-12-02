The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Shiv Sena MP's SUV Runs Over Spotted Deer In Mumbai's Sanjay Gandhi National Park

General News

On the evening of Nov 28, the SUV of Shiv Sena MP Rajendra Gavit ran over the spotted deer inside the national park.The MP was not present in car, as per ANI

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:
Mumbai

Shiv Sena MP Rajendra Gavit's SUV has reportedly run over a spotted deer in the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) in Mumbai. On the evening of November 28, the SUV ran over the spotted deer inside the national park, as per ANI. However, the Lok Sabha Member from Palghar constituency was not present in the vehicle when the purported incident took place.

READ | No Elephant Safari In Dudhwa National Park This Season

Driver arrested and SUV seized

Reportedly, the Chief Conservator of forest and SGNP Director Anwar Ahmed has said that the officials have arrested the driver and seized the SUV. A case of rash driving has been registered against the driver and also under the sections of the Wildlife Protection Act. 

READ | Bhopal: Oldest Tigress In Van Vihar National Park Dies

The animal was rushed to hospital where it was tragically declared dead.

(With ANI inputs)

READ | Alaska: Bear Photobombing Two Fishermen At Katmai National Park Trends

READ | Man Vs Wild: Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat Thanks PM Modi For Promoting Jim Corbett National Park Globally

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG